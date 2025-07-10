Staff and pupils at Werrington Primary School were inspired to help those suffering with cancer after a member of staff was diagnosed with stage 3 triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Teaching assistant Donna Knighton was given the devastating diagnosis last April, at age 36. After a year which saw her endure chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a double mastectomy, she was declared cancer free and returned to work.

Her cancer journey and positive mindset inspired colleagues and pupils at the school to organise a long-distance sponsored walk and other events to raise money for Peterborough Hospital’s oncology department.

"While I was off, the amazing staff organised a half marathon with over 30 members,” explains Donna. “And because I had a complete response to the treatment, and didn’t need any more, I was able to take part too!

They created the team called ‘Werrington Warriors’, the brainchild of Donna’s colleague Ellie Joyce, and together they have raised money through raffles, selling crafts made by colleagues, and holding a mini school fate.

"Our fundraising target was initially £2,000,” explains Donna, “but after completing our half-marathon in Wells-next-the-Sea recently we are currently at just under £5,000.

“I'm in utter shock and definitely want to completely show off this amazing gesture and positivity which has spread with in our work community.”

Speaking about the half marathon, Donna went on: “Just under 30 people wanted to join in, these included current staff and former staff. It’s such an amazing amount to raise and I am so proud of everyone!”

Now aged 38, the mum-of-two says with a smile that she is “cancer free” and no longer receiving treatment.

"This type of cancer is particularly difficult to treat, she said. “I will be monitored for five years as TNBC does have a high recurrence rate but I try not to think of that!”

She added: “I am so thankful to Peterborough Hospital for saving my life and the care I still receive is outstanding. My breast surgeon is outstanding. I am a very positive person, I equally think mindset is so important.”

