In Pictures: TV presenter and Chief Scout Dwayne Fields opens Peterborough primary school's new outdoor area

TV presenter, explorer and UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields visited Longthorpe Primary Academy to officially open its new outdoor learning space and classroom.

Fields, who is the first Black Briton to reach the North Pole, cut the ribbon to the new Early Years Foundation Stage facility – and gave an inspirational talk to pupils.

The school is part of the Keys Academies Trust, which has invested £114,000 in the outdoor learning environment and a further £28,000 into the internal classroom project. The new area includes wooden play equipment, mud kitchen, sandpit, raised plant beds, sheltered areas, seats, blackboards and whiteboards.

On his visit, Wayne Fields said: “As an explorer and adventurer, I know first-hand the power that the outdoors has to shape who we are – it builds confidence, resilience, teamwork, and curiosity. That is why I’m so excited to celebrate the opening of this brand-new EYFS outdoor area.

“For our youngest children, the world is already a place of discovery. An outdoor environment like this gives them the freedom to explore, to take those first steps into adventure, and to start developing the skills that will serve them for life.

He added: “As Chief Scout, I believe every child should have the opportunity to connect with nature, to test themselves in safe but challenging ways, and to feel the joy of being outdoors. This space is not just a playground – it’s a foundation for future explorers, leaders, and change-makers. I can’t wait to see the incredible journeys that begin right here.”

Dwayne’s ethos is to break the norm, break expectations, and inspire others to explore a life outdoors – and the school says his visit has already “sparked excitement and curiosity among pupils, perfectly aligning with the school’s vision of learning through exploration.”

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust commented: “As a Trust, we have made it a clear priority to ensure we have the strongest educational environments for the children joining our primary schools in Reception.

"I am delighted with the latest investment we have made in the outdoor provision at Longthorpe Primary Academy. Taken alongside extensive redecoration and reflooring of the classrooms, this has created a safe, stimulating and exciting environment for the children.”

Head Teacher Mrs Kate Trethewy added: “We are delighted to open our new Early Years Foundation Stage outdoor area, a space designed to spark curiosity, creativity and a love of exploration through play. Outdoor learning is such a vital part of early childhood development, giving children the chance to discover, imagine and grow in a natural environment.

"It was an absolute honour to welcome Dwayne Fields to open the area with us, his passion for adventure and exploration is an inspiring example for our children and community.”

The Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework recognises play and exploration as central to children’s learning.

The Trust spokesperson concluded: “Outdoor provision supports the prime areas of development, communication and language, physical development, and personal, social and emotional growth, as well as, early literacy and maths. Research consistently shows that children thrive in stimulating outdoor environments where they can move freely, solve problems, collaborate, and connect with nature.”

1 . Inspirational UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields chats with children at Longthorpe Primary Academy in Peterborough. Inset: Wayne Fields

2 . Messy Play Pupils get their hands dirty in the new mud kitchen

3 . Climbing Fun Youngsters try out the new outdoor climbing equipment

4 . Space to Grow An area to play, and grow plants and vegetables.