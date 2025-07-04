IN PICTURES: Top things to see and do at Hamerton Zoo in Peterborough - including a brand new upcoming attraction

By Gemma Gadd
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
With a brand new attraction set to open at Hamerton Zoo Park, we take a look at the top things you can see and do there this summer.

The zoo, in Hamerton, near Sawtry, was founded in 1990 and has been steadily growing every since.

From fearsome animal residents such as tigers and bears, to play equipment and up-close animal interactions – there’s something on offer for all ages.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: “We’re always working to improve the visitor experience while continuing our commitment to conservation.

“We’ve recently made some changes that we think people will be interested in – from new arrivals to seasonal events and updates across the park.

“On July 12, if all goes to plan, we will be opening our new bespoke 'Tree-Tops Adventure Play'. Follow us on Facebook for more updates.”

“In the past year we’ve also had had a new coffee shop and gift shop open, along with a new toddler play area.”

Staff have also recently welcomed several new “zoo babies” to the park - including brown hyaena, southern aardwolves, wombats, marmosets, wallabies, flamingos and many more.

See the true 'Kings of the Jungle' in all their furry glory.

1. Tigers

See the true 'Kings of the Jungle' in all their furry glory. Photo: Supplied

The fox cubs were born in March, and are pictured here in June.

2. Corsac Fox cubs

The fox cubs were born in March, and are pictured here in June. Photo: Supplied

This unusual tower and slide will keep the kids entertained

3. Playground Fun

This unusual tower and slide will keep the kids entertained Photo: Supplied

Have a chat to some of the parrots at the zoo

4. Exotic Birds

Have a chat to some of the parrots at the zoo Photo: Supplied

