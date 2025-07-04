The zoo, in Hamerton, near Sawtry, was founded in 1990 and has been steadily growing every since.
From fearsome animal residents such as tigers and bears, to play equipment and up-close animal interactions – there’s something on offer for all ages.
A spokesperson for the zoo said: “We’re always working to improve the visitor experience while continuing our commitment to conservation.
“We’ve recently made some changes that we think people will be interested in – from new arrivals to seasonal events and updates across the park.
“On July 12, if all goes to plan, we will be opening our new bespoke 'Tree-Tops Adventure Play'. Follow us on Facebook for more updates.”
“In the past year we’ve also had had a new coffee shop and gift shop open, along with a new toddler play area.”
Staff have also recently welcomed several new “zoo babies” to the park - including brown hyaena, southern aardwolves, wombats, marmosets, wallabies, flamingos and many more.
