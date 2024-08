There have been celebrations across the city this week as youngsters picked up their GCSE results.

Results day was on Thursday, and after years of hard work, there were smiles on plenty of faces, as the teenagers prepare to move on to the next stage of their lives – whether that is into the world of employment, or staying in education.

The day is one many will never forget – and photographers were on hand to get some of the best pictures of the day.

Peterborough GCSE Results Day The Peterborough School students with 10 passes each Jatin Mansani, Eldhose Ranjit and Anna Ranjit

Peterborough GCSE Results Day Jack Hunt School students pick up their results

Peterborough GCSE Results Day Nene Park Academy students pick up their results

Peterborough GCSE Results Day Nene Park Academy students Abigail Knight and Ellie Wakefield