Head teacher speaks of pride after Elton C of E Primary School rated 'Good' by Ofsted

Inspectors said the Personal Development at the school was ‘outstanding’

The headteacher of a primary school has spoken of her pride after Ofsted inspectors delivered a glowing report.

Elton C of E Primary School was rated as ‘Good’ by inspectors following their latest visit – with inspectors rating Personal Development at the school as ‘outstanding’ as well as praising the pupils and staff for their work.

Following the publication of the report, head Claire Arnold spoke of the school’s delight.

Elton C of E School pupils celebrating the Good Ofsted report

"We believe in educating the whole child"

She said: “Our whole school community is really proud of our recent inspection. We are delighted that the report encapsulated our commitment to outstanding personal development. We are only too aware that the curriculum we are asked to provide now may be less relevant by the time a primary-school aged child reaches adulthood. However, there are many personal qualities and attitudes towards learning that will always stand a child (and adult) in good stead - communication, empathy, manners, perseverance, independence and creativity.

"We therefore believe in educating the whole child, and work hard to ensure that an “Elton child” is resilient and adaptable; confident in their own abilities, and appreciative of the abilities in others. The inspectors were incredibly impressed with how the children embrace the opportunities for leadership and extra-curricular opportunities on offer, and how these contribute to making them the fantastic individuals they are.”

“Pupils thrive at school"

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils thrive at school. They develop impressive personal qualities because of the school’s excellent programme for personal development. Starting in the early years,

pupils learn about important human attributes such as humility, bravery and how to learn from failure. Pupils speak articulately about what makes them unique individuals and the personal traits they are trying to develop.”

The inspectors added: “Well-trained teachers have strong subject knowledge. They typically teach the curriculum well. Teachers check what pupils know and can do. When concerns arise, staff provide timely support so that pupils do not fall behind.”

The school was given some work to do to improve further, with the report saying: “On occasion, staff do not adapt learning activities well enough to match the differing needs of pupils with SEND. When this happens, these pupils do not learn as well as they could. The school must ensure that all staff provide effective learning opportunities that meet the specific needs of pupils with SEND.”

To read the Ofsted report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/110847

The school is hosting a number of open days for those who have a child due to start school in September 2025. On the open days, you will have the opportunity to meet the headteacher, see the school in action and ask any questions as part of a small group. They will take place on Tuesday 12th November (09:30 – 10:30); Wednesday 27th November (13:30 – 14:30); and Wednesday 11th December (17:30 – 18:30). Additionally, there are limited spaces in the school’s EYFS and Year 1 classes. Anyone interested in attending should contact the school.