Guests at the blessing included mayor of Peterborough, councillor Stephen Ward, city Catholic head teachers and priests, ecumenical representatives, education staff and Canon Andrew Read, diocesan director of Education in the Anglican Diocese of Ely.

The site for the new St John Henry Newman Catholic primary school in Hampton Water has been blessed by Bishop Alan Hopes.

Bishop Alan Hopes’ blessing of the site marks the latest stage in the building of the school, which will open for around 60 reception, year one and year two pupils in September this year.

It will be the first new Catholic school to be built in the country for over ten years - and is being built off-site by contractors Eco Modular Buildings in Hull and will be transported to the city.

The full school structure is now in place and work is continuing on the internal and external finishes.

Chair of governors, Flavio Vettese, said: “The opening of St John Henry Newman is a fantastic opportunity to grow Catholic education in Peterborough and one of which I am extremely excited and proud to lead.

“This joint Department For Education (DFE), local authority, and diocesan project will provide the city of Peterborough and Hampton community with a state-of-the-art eco school building and I will strive to ensure that we offer a curriculum and educational journey that matches.”

Before walking around the site and blessing it with consecrated water, the Bishop of East Anglia, reverend Alan Hopes, said: “This is a very important moment in the life of the diocese of East Anglia.

"The blessing of the site of our new school here in Hampton marks a significant step towards its opening in September.

“I would particularly like to thank Helen Bates, one of our assistant education directors, for the many hours of committed hard work and unfailing patience with everyone to make this project a reality.”

Peterborough City councillor, Ray Bisby, said: “The council is very excited to see the building installed at the Hampton Waters site as the culmination of all the work that the diocese of East Anglia, the council, the DFE and the contractor have done to get the project to this stage.