Successful Hampton College GCSE students Kofi Essilfie and Isabelle Havard.

There was a double celebration in Hampton, with both Hampton College and Hampton Gardens School receiving “excellent” GCSE results.

Dr Helen Price of the Hampton Academies Trust commented: "To see both schools doing so well and serving our local community’s young people, is absolutely fantastic. It is also testament to the hard work of the students and school staff, to have achieved these results after a very challenging two years.”

Among the top performers the trust has shared are:

- Dhruv Karavdra: 10 grade 9s

- Mario Popescu-Neagu: 9 grade 9s, 2 grade 7s

- Julia Szajek: 9 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7

- Ben Sampson: 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 6

- Michael Combrink: 8 grade 9s, 2 grade 7s

- Daisy Corner: 8 grade 9, 1 grade 8

- Emily Duncan: 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s

- Oluwatomi Lamidi: 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s

- Naman Bist: 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

- Stavros Bamnaras: 6 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s

- Ewura-Aba Essilfie: 5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s

- Na’ilah Bibby: 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6

- Richard Ragi: 5 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7, 3 grade 6s

The following have received GCSE results which mean that they have made exceptional progress during their time at Hampton College:

- Gabriela Wojcik

- Richard Ragi

- Azeem Khan

- Lucy Maunder

- Su Kockiri

Head of School at Hampton College, John Gilligan said: “It has been a morning full of joy and pride at Hampton College.

"Our students have achieved superbly well, achieving truly outstanding grades that in very many cases smashed targets and expectations. Their hard work and dedication have resulted in top grades and pass rates increasing significantly across the school when compared to both covid and pre covid results.

"This mirrors the achievements of our A Level students last week both of which buck the national trend that has seen top grades and pass rates fall across the country.

“We are equally as proud of the number of students who have made exceptional progress – more than

ever before. It has been a wonderful day.

“I am so proud of all our exceptional students who, every day, display such a positive work ethic and, of course, our dedicated and talented staff who teach and support them.

“It is the power of the incredibly positive relationships we enjoy at Hampton College that have contributed to students doing so well and make Hampton College such a special place. We are delighted that so many have