Half-term food voucher support for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire families

Children on free school meals can receive food vouchers during half-term

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council will be offering help to vulnerable families through the Direct Food Voucher Scheme.

This will be funded by the Government as part of its Covid support grant up to the provisional easing of restrictions on June 21.

A supermarket voucher will be automatically allocated to parents or carers whose child meets the following criteria:

• Funded childcare and education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

• Early years pupil premium under the income-based criteria (children aged three and four)

• Free school meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

• 16 to 19-year-old students in sixth forms eligible for free school meals or for the 16+ bursary (young people aged 16 to 19).

Each eligible child or young person will be issued with a £15 supermarket voucher by May 29 for use during the half term holiday. The voucher does not need to be used in a single shopping trip and will be valid until the end of June. Vouchers will be sent by email and text.

It is important that potentially eligible families who do not already receive free school meals apply as soon as possible in order to be allocated the vouchers. Information on how to apply can be found on Cambridgeshire County Council’s website at: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/children-and-families/schools-learning/help-with-school-learning-costs/free-school-meals, or Peterborough City Council’s website at: https://fis.peterborough.gov.uk/kb5/peterborough/directory/service.page?id=HDtwUlc8p5A.

Queries relating to free school meal entitlement can be sent to [email protected] or by phoning 01223 703200.

If your child normally receives universal infant free school meals (in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2) but you do not meet the criteria for income-related free school meals, you will not be eligible for a supermarket voucher during the summer half term.

As a result of the pandemic, there are many families that may need further support who are eligible for the Direct Food Voucher Scheme. There will also be families who do not meet the above criteria but are in need of support.

There is a network of hubs run by the city and district councils that will be able to help families access further support. Details can be found at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/wintersupport or www.peterborough.gov.uk/wintersupport. Local hubs can also be contacted on 0345 045 5219 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Jon Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: “I am delighted that we are again able to offer financial help to struggling families in the form of supermarket vouchers.