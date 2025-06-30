Gunthorpe Primary School unveils revitalised library as part of national ‘Libraries for Primaries’ Initiative

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, and Charlotte Brattan, Deputy Head at Gunthorpe Primary School with pupils, celebrating their new library.

Gunthorpe Primary School has opened its newly revitalised library following its successful selection for the prestigious ‘Libraries for Primaries’ programme - an initiative founded by the National Literacy Trust and Penguin Random House.

The school, located on Hallfields Lane, Peterborough, and part of the Soke Education Trust, has been transformed with over 500 brand new, high-quality, culturally diverse fiction and non-fiction books. The pupils now enjoy access to a Yoto player for audiobook enjoyment, and the library itself has been fitted with new furniture.

Subject leaders have also taken part in professional development sessions focused on reading enjoyment, while membership to the National Literacy Trust opens up exciting opportunities for author visits for all children.

The official opening was marked with a special event led by Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, and Charlotte Brattan, Deputy Head at Gunthorpe Primary School.

Cathy Carlisle said: “We are absolutely delighted that Gunthorpe Primary School has been selected for this wonderful initiative. The new library will inspire a love of reading and provide our pupils with access to a wealth of diverse stories and knowledge. This is a fantastic opportunity for the whole school community.”

Charlotte Brattan said: “Our pupils and staff are thrilled with the transformation of our library. The new books and resources reflect the world our children live in, and the Yoto player brings stories to life in a whole new way. We’re excited to see how this will enrich our curriculum and encourage a lifelong love of reading.”

Gunthorpe Primary School is now looking forward to hosting author visits and continuing to develop its reading culture, ensuring that every child has the chance to discover the joy and power of books.

For more information, visit: gunthorpeprimary.org.uk or to find out more about the National ‘Libraries for Primaries’ Initiative, visit: librariesforprimaries.org.uk