Government food voucher scheme extended for families in Peterborough during Easter Holidays

Parents and carers of eligible children and young people will be given a £30 supermarket voucher to cover the Easter Holiday this year.

Families in Peterborough will have access to supermarket vouchers for this time period - after the Government announced an extension of the Household Support Grant.

Funding for the scheme was due to come to an end - until it was extended for the Easter Holidays by the Chancellor last week.

If your child recieves free school meals you will be entitled to the supermarket voucher (image: Getty)

Children and young people who are eligible for the scheme will be automatically issued with a £30 supermarket voucher by the end of Tuesday (5 April) to cover the Easter Holiday period.

The voucher will be sent by email and/or text to the nominated parent or carer - but all unclaimed Easter vouchers will be withdrawn on 13 May.

More than 39,000 vouchers have been handed out in Peterborough through eight rounds of the Household Support Grant so far.

Vouchers will be allocated to parents and carers whose child meet the following criteria:

- Funded childcare and education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

- Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria (children aged 3 and 4)

- Free school meals (children and young people aged 4 to 16)

- Students in sixth forms eligible for free school meals or for the 16+ bursary (information on this will be sent by the colleges).

Anyone who is eligible but does not wish to receive the food vouchers is asked to let their school or setting know as soon as possible so the vouchers can be reallocated.

More information on who is eligible for free school meals, and how to apply, can be found on Cambridgeshire County Council's website.