Going green: Local students tackle sustainability challenge at Cambridge services

Learning about local habitats

Local students encouraged to consider career pathways into sustainability and environmental impact

A group of students from Monkfield Park Primary School in Cambourne have embarked on a unique journey to discover more about sustainability and ecology through an interactive programme designed to boost their engagement with the green agenda.

Taking place at Cambridge Services, the initiative has been thoughtfully designed and delivered by national service station operator Extra MSA and social-value specialist Ahead Partnership – whose ongoing collaboration is now generating impact for young people up and down the country.

This was just one of multiple sessions delivered through their work together, with the two delivering a programme of events designed to open new doors to local young people at the early stages of their careers, as well as to equip them with key knowledge and understanding to support their professional journeys.

Students sowing wildflowers

The session saw volunteers from Extra MSA share first-hand insights of ecological and sustainable work, and delivering an exciting programme of events - including a site-wide tour and a green design challenge – giving young participants the opportunity to create their own sustainability-boosting feature to be built on site at Cambridge Services.

The feedback shows excellent results for its attendees. 97% of students said that the activity helped them understand more about jobs that support the environment, and 70% recorded greater excitement around getting a job when they’re older.

Feedback further showed improvements in the students’ personal development. 88% said the activity made them feel better about themselves; 80% felt it had improved their speaking and listening skills within a group and 83% recorded an improvement in their teamworking abilities.

Michael Grantham, ESG Manager at Extra MSA, said:

“At Extra MSA, we’re constantly finding new ways to boost our long-term ESG impact, and empowering the next generation to lead the charge on sustainability is a key step in achieving this.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to welcome students to our Cambridge site and share our work and understanding of ecology. Our work with Ahead Partnership continues to go from strength to strength. It’s been really inspiring to see the impact it’s already having on those young people we have engaged, and we look forward to seeing how this will develop in the future.”

Megan Lipp, Head of Growth, at Ahead Partnership, said:

“In addition to their growing understanding of environmental topics including biodiversity and sustainability, we have been really impressed by the personal development that we have seen amongst our young attendees.

“Our long-term partnership with Extra MSA speaks to our shared ambition to improve career prospects for the next generation, while also driving positive change in the communities that we serve.

“Together, we are not only improving career prospects for young people but also contributing to broader ESG goals, ensuring that our work delivers lasting value for both people and the planet.”

To find out more about what Extra MSA offers at each of its UK stations, visit: https://extraservices.co.uk/.

To find out more about Ahead Partnership, visit: https://www.aheadpartnership.org.uk/.