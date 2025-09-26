Girls school in Peterborough celebrates Ofsted report - with several areas judged 'outstanding'

An Islamic girls school in Peterborough is celebrating after receiving ‘outstanding’ ratings from Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iqra Academy was rated ‘good’ for its overall effectiveness, but achieved ‘outstanding’ ratings in three of the four key areas.

Based in Enterprise Way, the school – which incorporates British values into its curriculum – was given the top grading for its behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog deemed its quality of education to be ‘good’ during the inspection, carried out in July.

Pupils at Iqra Academy in Peterborough are said to be "confident and articulate".

The latest report, published on September 15, marks an improvement from the previous inspection carried out in 2022 – when just one of the key areas was rated ‘outstanding’ as part of the overall ‘good’ grading.

Writing about their visit, the inspector praised the school’s “culture of ambition and mutual respect” which has created “an environment where pupils flourish”.

The pupils themselves were noted for being “confident and articulate” and “striving to achieve excellence in all areas of their learning and development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excerpt from the report reads: “Staff have unwaveringly high expectations. Pupils consistently exhibit excellent behaviour and self-regulation. Additionally, they show a high level of independence in managing their conduct. They also positively influence their peers through respectful and considerate interactions.”

On the subject of faith and values, the report goes on: “Pupils learn a deep understanding of their own and other faiths. They have a clear sense of morals and values.

"Pupils know about fundamental British values. They understand how these protect them and others in the country. They understand cultural differences and value diversity as a strength.”

Commenting on the report, school principal Dr Michael Wright said: “We are immensely proud of this report. To be judged as outstanding in three of the four key areas inspected is testament to the relentless dedication of our staff, the excellent conduct of our students, and the strength of parents and our wider school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we are pleased with the 'Good' rating in the quality of education, it is clear we need to continue improving and innovating our curriculum to achieve even greater impact for every student. Students told inspectors how they were proud of our school; we would echo that but add how proud we are of them.”