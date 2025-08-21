GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as Peterborough students learn their grades
The PT will bring you the results from all of the schools in the city throughout the day.
See below.
LIVE: GCSE Results in Peterborough
Sir Harry Smith Community College
I’m incredibly proud of our students and everything they have achieved. These results reflect not only their academic success but also their personal growth and the bright futures that lie ahead.
We wish every student the very best as they embark on the next stage of their journey, and we look forward to welcoming many of them back in September to continue their studies in our sixth form.
With a cohort of 190 students, many achieved outstanding grades this year. Among them, Jeremi Trojak, Samuel King, Elliot Reader, Amir Chauhan, and Nikola Surdy secured impressive results, with grades ranging from 7 to 9 across their subjects.
Elliot said he is now looking ahead to studying A-levels in Physics, Maths, Further Maths, and Computer Science. Amir was most proud of his grade in Chemistry and will study A-levels at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Physics, Maths, Geography, and Business Studies.
Kamile Buokaite was another high achiever and will study A-levels in Economics, Politics, Sociology, and French. Other students celebrating success include Noah Whitwell and Holly Rickett.
City of Peterborough Academy
Congratulations to all our students on your GCSE results! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, resilience and determination. We are incredibly proud of each one of you. Your journey is just beginning - keep striving, keep believing and keep growing. Many thanks to all those who have supported our young people, including their parents and teachers.
The Academy is pleased to announce a year of positive results for pupils, which includes many who are now looking forward to progressing onto their Level 3 Courses at 6th forms and colleges across the city.
While all pupils have done well, there have been some standout individual performances. These include:
- Keaton Hall, who achieved grade 9s in maths, chemistry and statistics; a Level 2 Distinction* in sports studies; as well as two grade 8s and two grade 7s.
- Carolina Baliao, who celebrates grade 9s in English literature and Spanish as well as four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6.
- Domanic Paling, who earned a Level 2 Distinction*in sports studies; four grade 8s in geography, history, maths and statistics; as well as three grade 7s and one grade 6.
- Ahmed Raja, who received grade 8s in chemistry, biology, maths and history; a Level 2 Distinction in enterprise and marketing; as well as four grade 7s and a grade 5.
- Bartlomiej Kudia, who successfully achieved grade 8s in chemistry, Polish, maths, history and geography; as well as three grade 7s, two grade 6s and a Level 2 Merit.
Stanground Academy
We are unbelievably proud of the pupils who have received their GCSE results today, as they have worked so hard to achieve the best set of results in the history of this academy.
Together we will be celebrating more than 700 grades at 5-9 which will enable most pupils to gain entry to their first-choice destination – what amazing news! Our message is clear – hard work and good attendance generate brilliant grades at GCSE.
These results clearly demonstrate a significant trajectory of improvement at Stanground Academy and I cannot thank all members of staff enough for supporting our pupils during their educational journey.
Pupils have gained good grades in a wide range of qualifications which will provide them with a solid foundation for the next stage of their education – including record numbers who will be joining our Sixth Form.
There have been some very impressive individual performances amongst a strong overall group performance. These include:
- Danielle Daboh successfully achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7 with outstanding results in mathematics, biology and physics. Danielle, who is the youth MP for Peterborough, is the first student to receive the Academy’s prestigious award of Full Colours and has been a true inspiration for our community.
- Max Razaq achieved outstanding results with seven grade 9s, a grade 7 and a grade 6. He achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry and physics. The Academy team is looking forward to working with Max in the upcoming academic year on his chosen A level programme of study.
- Kostas Medeikis achieved outstanding results, obtaining seven grade 9s and two grade 6s. Kostas has demonstrated a strong work ethic and determination throughout the academic year. His performance in STEM subjects has particularly been overwhelmingly positive.
- Annelise Witten has achieved a brilliant set of results obtaining three grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7. Annelise has worked extremely hard to achieve these results which will see her welcomed her onto the Academy’s post 16 programme in September.
Greater Peterborough UTC
Top-performing students this year included:
- Rhiana achieved grade 9s in English and Mathematics, grade 8s in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, a Distinction in Engineering Manufacture, and a grade 7 in English Literature.
- Rayyan Jarral achieved grade 8s in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, a Distinction in Engineering, grade 7s in Mathematics and English Literature, a Merit in Sports Studies, and grade 6s in Product Design and English Language.
- Joshua Tudose achieved a grade 9 in Mathematics, a grade 8 in English Literature, grade 7s in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English Language, and a grade 6 in History.
- Samuel Judd achieved grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, a Distinction in Engineering Manufacture, grade 7s in English Literature, Mathematics, and Product Design, and grade 6s in Computer Science and English Language.
Thomas Deacon Academy
Once again, our GCSE students have made us incredibly proud with their brilliant exam results. Many have exceeded expectations after making outstanding progress in their courses. It is wonderful to see them reap the rewards of their hard work on this milestone day.
Our academy values include courage, commitment and confidence, and our students have certainly displayed these throughout their two years of study.
I’d like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication and the students’ families for their encouragement and support.
“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to our excellent Sixth Form and, for those who are moving on, we wish them every success for a bright and successful future.”
Among the stand-out successes are:
- Sabine Bakova, who achieved seven Grade 9s and a Distinction *.
- Summer Iqbal, who achieved one Grade 9 and seven Grade 8s.
- David Yu, who achieved three Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.
- Rimisha Zaman, who achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7.
Nene Park Academy
I am pleased to share that many of our Year 11 students will be continuing their post-16 education here at our thriving Sixth Form. Additionally, the excellent results achieved by our students have opened up opportunities for apprenticeships and study with alternative providers. We wish every one of our students the very best of luck as they begin the next chapter following their GCSE and vocational successes today.
Many students made enormous progress throughout the year, including two students who joined as new to the country and worthy of recognition. David Obateru and Lasali Dissanayaka have done particularly well, securing two grade 9s, two Distinction*, a Distinction, four grade 7s, three grade 6s and three grade 5s between them,
Among the academy’s top achievers were:
- Aabis Zafar who achieved two grade 9s, two Distinction*, two grade 8s and two grade 7s
- Zak Plummer who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction, four grade 8s and three grade 7s
- Dave Ferreira who achieved five grade 9s, a Distinction*, one grade 8, 6 and 5
- Isobel Fraser who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s
- Zadie Shaw-loan who achieved a grade 9, two Distinction*, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6
- Niamh Ball who achieved a Distinction*, five grade 8s and four grade 7s
- Layla Newberry who achieved a grade 9, a Distinction*, two grade 8s, five grade 7s
and a grade 6
- Jan Pyrkosz who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction, three grade 8s and a grade
7, 6 and 5
- Gabriela Kowaska who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s, a grade 6 and 5
- Kacey Almond who achieved a Distinction*, three grade 8s and six grade 7s
Ken Stimpson Academy
The fantastic results achieved by all our Year 11 students are a true reflection of their hard work and dedication — not only over the course of Year 11 but also over the past five years. It was a joy to celebrate with students, parents, and staff this morning as they collected their results.
They should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved. As their Head of Year, I have asked a lot of them, and today they delivered on those expectations — I couldn’t be more proud .
Today, Ken Stimpson Academy proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of our students. This morning has been a privilege for everyone involved in the education of our Year 11 students. The back-to-back moments of pride, joy, and accomplishment as each envelope was opened were felt by all.
As a school, we are thrilled to announce that this year’s GCSE results reflect another year of substantial improvements across the board in every single progress measure.
These results continue to demonstrate the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence for all students, regardless of starting point or background. Our students have achieved and made exceptional progress — with a large number attaining the highest grades, and an equally impressive number excelling across all levels.
It is always important to stress that these results are not just numbers — they are a testament to the aspirational culture we continue to build at KSA.
They reflect the dedication of our students, the relentless support of their families, and the exceptional commitment of our staff. Together, we have created an environment where every learner is empowered to succeed.
Inspire Education Group
Students at Stamford College and Peterborough College, part of Inspire Education Group (IEG), are celebrating today, having received their GCSE results in English and Maths.
Daisy, a current Catering student, passed her GCSE English exam. Speaking on her experience of studying alongside her course, “Everyone was very helpful. They supported me balancing my GCSEs with my main course. On certain days, I had time in between, and it worked well with the way the course was laid out.”
Barnaby Edwards, who passed, said, “I joined halfway through the college year, but I had studied a lot beforehand and continued progressing through the course.” Barnaby also won the Maths Award for Excellence at our recent Inspire Education Group Student Awards back in June.
Like many students who may not have achieved the grades they needed at school, Laiba Khanum’s determination and hard work have opened new doors. By passing her Maths GCSE at College, she can now progress to Anglia Ruskin University to pursue her dream of studying Nursing.