GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as Peterborough students learn their grades

We are unbelievably proud of the pupils who have received their GCSE results today, as they have worked so hard to achieve the best set of results in the history of this academy.

Together we will be celebrating more than 700 grades at 5-9 which will enable most pupils to gain entry to their first-choice destination – what amazing news! Our message is clear – hard work and good attendance generate brilliant grades at GCSE.

These results clearly demonstrate a significant trajectory of improvement at Stanground Academy and I cannot thank all members of staff enough for supporting our pupils during their educational journey.

Pupils have gained good grades in a wide range of qualifications which will provide them with a solid foundation for the next stage of their education – including record numbers who will be joining our Sixth Form.