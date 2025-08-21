GCSE Results Day 2025: A celebration of achievement at KSA

As a school, we are thrilled to announce that this year’s GCSE results reflect another year of substantial improvements across the board in every single progress measure. These results continue to demonstrate the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence for all students, regardless of starting point or background. Our students have achieved and made exceptional progress — with a large number attaining the highest grades, and an equally impressive number excelling across all levels.

It is always important to stress that these results are not just numbers — they are a testament to the aspirational culture we continue to build at KSA. They reflect the dedication of our students, the relentless support of their families, and the exceptional commitment of our staff. Together, we have created an environment where every learner is empowered to succeed.

Simon Isaacs, Head of Year 11, shared:

“The fantastic results achieved by all our Year 11 students are a true reflection of their hard work and dedication — not only over the course of Year 11 but also over the past five years. It was a joy to celebrate with students, parents, and staff this morning as they collected their results. They should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved. As their Head of Year, I have asked a lot of them, and today they delivered on those expectations — I couldn’t be more proud.”

Headteacher Damien Whales commented:

“Today is a celebration of ambition, resilience, and achievement. Our students have shown what is possible when high expectations are matched with hard work and belief. We are incredibly proud of every single one of them.”

As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome many of our students back to continue their journey with us in Sixth Form. For those moving on to new challenges, we send our warmest congratulations and best wishes for the future.