GCSE results celebrated by students and staff at Nene Park Academy

Layla N from Nene Park Academy

Students at Nene Park Academy, part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE success.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “The ambition and determination demonstrated by our Year 11 students throughout this year’s GCSE exam period have been truly impressive. I’m delighted to celebrate their hard-earned success with them all.”

He added: “The continued support from our wonderful teaching staff, wider school team, parents, and carers has been vital to every student’s educational journey here at Nene Park Academy.

Among the academy’s top achievers were:

Aabis Zafar who achieved two grade 9s, two Distinction*, two grade 8s and two grade 7s

Zak Plummer who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction, four grade 8s and three grade 7s

Dave Ferreira who achieved five grade 9s, a Distinction*, one grade 8, 6 and 5

Isobel Fraser who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s

Zadie Shaw-loan who achieved a grade 9, two Distinction*, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6

Niamh Ball who achieved a Distinction*, five grade 8s and four grade 7s

Layla Newberry who achieved a grade 9, a Distinction*, two grade 8s, five grade 7s and a grade 6

Jan Pyrkosz who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction, three grade 8s and a grade 7, 6 and 5

Gabriela Kowaska who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s, a grade 6 and 5

Kacey Almond who achieved a Distinction*, three grade 8s and six grade 7s

Many students made enormous progress throughout the year, including two students who joined as new to the country and worthy of recognition. David Obateru and Lasali Dissanayaka have done particularly well, securing two grade 9s, two Distinction*, a Distinction, four grade 7s, three grade 6s and three grade 5s between them, which is no mean feat.

Principal, Robin Grover added: “I am pleased to share that many of our Year 11 students will be continuing their post-16 education here at our thriving Sixth Form. Additionally, the excellent results achieved by our students have opened up opportunities for apprenticeships and study with alternative providers. We wish every one of our students the very best of luck as they begin the next chapter following their GCSE and vocational successes today.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “On behalf of myself and everyone across the whole Meridian Trust family, I want to say how incredibly proud we are of all our Year 11 students collecting their results today. The dedication, determination, and resilience you have all shown over the past two years has genuinely impressed us all. Today is a celebration not just of your academic achievements but of your growth and the bright futures you all have ahead. We couldn’t be happier for you - congratulations to every single one of you.”