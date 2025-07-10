Free school uniform event to help families in Peterborough

Free school uniforms will be on offer to families at an upcoming event in Peterborough.

Organised by Peterborough City Council, the free event will take place at Queensgate Shopping Centre, from 11am-4pm, on Friday, August 1.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Come and learn about the impact of textiles and get some practical help. All uniforms free for a good home, primary and secondary schools.”

The event also includes waste and recycling games, and the opportunity to learn some upcycling and repair skills, and other crafts.