Showcase Cinemas. Photo by David Lowndes

“There are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results”

To celebrate A-level results day tomorrow (August 15), Showcase Cinemas are offering free popcorn to all those collecting their results across England and Wales.

To claim the offer, customers will simply need to have a ticket for a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on August 15 and show proof they have received their A-Level results that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema is located in Boongate (PE1 5AH).

Peterborough Showcase Cinema will be screening The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death at 11pm on Friday, June 21.

A spokesperson for the cinema chain said: “Whether you’re heading off to university, having a gap year or taking to full time work, enjoy a sweet (or salty) treat on Showcase Cinemas this results day.

"On the day, with popcorn in hand, there are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results. Students can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4.”

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, added: “A-level results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat!

“There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”

For more information, and to book tickets, visit the Showcase Cinemas website.