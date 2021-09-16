Four key appointments for Peterborough’s new university

New Assistant Principal Dr Esther Norton.

Professor Ross Renton, the inaugural Principal, took charge in February, and he will now be joined by four colleagues to drive forward the development of the curriculum and the university’s facilities over the next 12 months.

Following a rigorous recruitment process, Dr Tom Williamson, currently Head of School (Economics, Finance & Accounting) at Coventry University, and Dr Esther Norton, currently Interim Head of School (Engineering and the Built Environment) at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), have been named as Assistant Principals (Head of Faculty Cluster).

Dr Lucy Jones, currently Vice-Dean Science, Engineering and Computing at Kingston University, has been appointed as Vice Principal (Academic Development), while Jamie Jones, who is Director of Student Operations at London South Bank University, will take up the role of Vice Principal (Operations and Infrastructure).

New Assistant Principal Dr Tom Williamson.

Professor Renton said: “These new appointments mark a significant milestone towards the opening of ARU Peterborough in September 2022. We are clearly attracting talented leaders, educators and researchers to this ground-breaking new institution.

“Dr Esther Norton has already joined, and we look forward to welcoming the remaining appointees when they arrive at the beginning of December. I believe they will form an outstanding team to support growth and innovation at ARU Peterborough.”

ARU Peterborough is a partnership between the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), and aims to offer courses for up to 12,500 students by 2030.

The new courses are being led by both student and employer demand. ARU Peterborough is working closely with employers in the city, and the wider region, to maximise opportunities for students while at the same time supporting local economic growth.

Incoming Vice Principal (Academic Development) Dr Lucy Jones.

Courses based within four faculties – Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Creative & Digital Arts and Sciences; Engineering, AgriTech and the Environment; and Health, Education and Social Care – will be delivered through a mixture of campus lessons, in-work training and apprenticeships, with distance learning and outreach programmes helping to improve accessibility and widen participation.

Meanwhile, ARU Peterborough is one of the sponsors of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2021. The awards ceremony takes place on Friday, 24 September at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, and Professor Renton is part of the awards judging panel.