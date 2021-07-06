Fly-through reveals how new Peterborough university will look

ARU Peterborough will welcome its first 2,000 students next year at a campus on the Embankment, with the total rising to 12,500 by 2030 across three teaching and two research buildings.

But for anyone wondering what to expect should they be planning to study there from September 2022, the technical university has released a new video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-_RGl1AX3E) to show what the insides of the first teaching facility will look like once open.

Included in the designs are science labs and teaching rooms, as well as a library, study areas, café and roof terrace.

Key stakeholders in the project, including representatives from the university, Peterborough City Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, recently toured the site to examine how progress was going, with cranes on site and ground floor slabs said to have been laid.

University principal Ross Renton said: “I think we are over the moon about the progress on site. As you walk around you can envisage students in their working in the labs, in the engineering areas, really making a difference.

“It’s going to be a fantastic site for the students, for the industry to come onto site, and for the staff that are working there, but actually for the wider community here in Peterborough.

“People going onto the site and learning about higher education and the difference it will make across this community and the wider region.”

Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald added: “It’s really, really exciting and I can’t wait to start seeing the buildings rising from the ground above the hoardings.”

