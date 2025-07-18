City College Peterborough is inviting the local community to explore the courses and support services it offers at an open day this Saturday (July 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which includes free taster sessions, is designed for prospective learners aged 18+ who are interested in improving their skills, exploring new career opportunities, or simply taking up a new hobby.

With guidance from friendly staff and tutors, visitors can explore the broad range of courses and support available at the college and learn more about the following:

• ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)

City College Peterborough is holding an open day this Saturday, July 19.

• Maths and English courses

• Tailored Learning and Vocational Qualifications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Support services including help with travel, mental health, and funding

A highlight of the day will be the chance to take part infree leisure taster sessions. These mini-workshops give a hands-on introduction to popular short courses, including: Italian, baking, astronomy, history, Indian, and family scrapbooking.

“We’re proud to be a college that welcomes everyone, whatever their background or goals,” said Tasha Dalton, Principal at City College Peterborough. “This Open Day is all about helping people take the next step in their learning journey – whether that’s gaining a qualification, improving their confidence, or simply enjoying learning something new.”

The event is free and open to everyone. If you would like to take part in a free leisure taster session, or a free scrapbooking craft session, then booking is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A college spokesperson added: “Whether you're considering a career change, want to improve your English or Maths, or are looking to take up a new hobby, City College Peterborough’s Open Day is a welcoming and informative event not to be missed.”

The event takes place at the college’s Brook Street Campus, on Saturday 19t July, from 10am-2pm. Formore details, visit the college’s website, call 01733 761361 or email [email protected].