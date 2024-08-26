Explained: The school term dates in Peterborough this academic year - and next year
With the new school term just a week away, the holidays dates for this academic year – and next – have been confirmed by Peterborough City Council.
The new school year officially starts on Tuesday, September 3 – so it is just one week until your social media timelines will be filled with posts from proud parents of youngsters posing in their new uniform on the first day of term.
While each school in the city may have different teacher training days, most schools will follow a set calendar.
Peterborough City Council has published those dates for this academic year – and for 2025/2026.
The term dates are as follows:
School term and holiday dates for 2024-25
Autumn term dates:
Tuesday 3 September to Friday 25 October (39 days)
Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November
Monday 4 November to Friday 20 December (35 days)
Christmas holiday: Monday 23 December to Friday 3 January
Spring term dates
Monday 6 January to Friday 14 February (30 days)
Half term: Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February
Monday 24 February to Friday 4 April (30 days)
Easter holiday: Monday 7 April to Monday 21 April
Summer term dates
Tuesday 22 April to Friday 23 May (23 days)
Half term: Monday 26 May to Friday 30 May
Monday 2 June to Wednesday 23 July (38 days)
Summer holiday: Thursday 24 July onwards
School term and holiday dates for 2025-26
Autumn term dates
Monday 1 September to Friday 24 October 2025 (40 days)
Half term: Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October 2025
Monday 3 November to Friday 19 December 2025 (35 days)
Christmas holiday: Monday 22 December to Friday 2 January 2025
Spring term dates
Monday 5 January to Friday 13 February 2026 (30 days)
Half term: Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February 2026
Monday 23 February to Friday 27 March 2026 (25 days)
Easter holiday: Monday 30 March to Friday 10 April 2026
Summer term dates
Monday 13 April to Friday 22 May 2026 (29 days)
Half term: Monday 25 May to Friday 29 May 2026
Monday 1 June to Monday 20 July 2026 (36 days)
Summer holiday: Tuesday 21 July 2026 onwards