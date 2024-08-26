Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New term is just a week away

With the new school term just a week away, the holidays dates for this academic year – and next – have been confirmed by Peterborough City Council.

The new school year officially starts on Tuesday, September 3 – so it is just one week until your social media timelines will be filled with posts from proud parents of youngsters posing in their new uniform on the first day of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While each school in the city may have different teacher training days, most schools will follow a set calendar.

The school year starts next week

Peterborough City Council has published those dates for this academic year – and for 2025/2026.

The term dates are as follows:

School term and holiday dates for 2024-25

Autumn term dates:

Tuesday 3 September to Friday 25 October (39 days)

Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November

Monday 4 November to Friday 20 December (35 days)

Christmas holiday: Monday 23 December to Friday 3 January

Spring term dates

Monday 6 January to Friday 14 February (30 days)

Half term: Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February

Monday 24 February to Friday 4 April (30 days)

Easter holiday: Monday 7 April to Monday 21 April

Summer term dates

Tuesday 22 April to Friday 23 May (23 days)

Half term: Monday 26 May to Friday 30 May

Monday 2 June to Wednesday 23 July (38 days)

Summer holiday: Thursday 24 July onwards

School term and holiday dates for 2025-26

Autumn term dates

Monday 1 September to Friday 24 October 2025 (40 days)

Half term: Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October 2025

Monday 3 November to Friday 19 December 2025 (35 days)

Christmas holiday: Monday 22 December to Friday 2 January 2025

Spring term dates

Monday 5 January to Friday 13 February 2026 (30 days)

Half term: Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February 2026

Monday 23 February to Friday 27 March 2026 (25 days)

Easter holiday: Monday 30 March to Friday 10 April 2026

Summer term dates

Monday 13 April to Friday 22 May 2026 (29 days)

Half term: Monday 25 May to Friday 29 May 2026

Monday 1 June to Monday 20 July 2026 (36 days)

Summer holiday: Tuesday 21 July 2026 onwards