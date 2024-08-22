Exam results celebrations for Richard Barnes Academy students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was celebrations all round for students at Richard Barnes Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), who proudly received their exam results today.

Richard Barnes Academy is an Alternative Provision setting, based across two campuses in Peterborough. It works with students who are unable to access mainstream education, educating and raising aspirations of young people from the ages of 4 to 18. Its dedicated teaching and support staff work closely with students and their families to reintegrate students back into mainstream education, or different specialist settings.

Sarah Judge, Vice Principal at Richard Barnes Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of our students collecting their exam results today. They are celebrating some fantastic achievements, which reflects the hard work and commitment they have displayed whilst at RBA.

“Our students all follow different learning pathways which are suited to their academic level, and our brilliant teaching and support teams work with immense enthusiasm and dedication to inspire our students and ensure they are able to reach their potential.

RBA students follow individual learning pathways which are suited to their academic level

"We also work closely with our students’ families to ensure we jointly offer the best support, guidance and encouragement possible, and this effective working relationship helps to create an aspirational culture within our academy.

“Our students have achieved some fantastic results today and there have been many well-deserved individual successes. We would like to wish them all well for the next exciting stage of their journeys, whether that is an apprenticeship or further education, and all the very best for bright and successful futures.”

To find out more about Richard Barnes Academy, please visit: https://www.rjba.education/