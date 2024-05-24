English National Opera brings fusion of opera, film and animation to Thorpe Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Thorpe Primary School part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) have taken part in an incredible project with the English National Opera.

The project, called 'Finish This', is a music-making programme for schools nationwide. The English National Opera describes it as 'bringing a fusion of opera, film and animation into the classroom'.

The children accepted the challenge to step into the role of an English National Opera composer and create their own colour world using music, text and sounds, to complete the end of an opera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Megan Lawson, Year 3 class teacher and music coordinator said: “This was a fantastic project to be involved in and the guidance from English National Opera was professional. The children were excited right from the start and it was super to see them working together to compose a piece of music. They were delighted by the personal feedback about their piece from English National Opera and loved listening to their composition on the English National Opera website as well as sharing it with their families.”

Thorpe Primary School takes part in a project with English National Opera

Through this collaborative composition, the English National Opera hope that children will develop listening and composition skills, learn how to interpret music, record music, and experiment with telling stories through music, using voice, body and instruments, increase self-confidence and creativity and be supported to express themselves and work as an ensemble to create a new music piece, bringing a sense of achievement and pride in their work.

Year 3 are delighted that their music is now on the English National Opera 'Finish This' website for all to hear!

Mahrosh said: “I like how we got to listen to the music that English National Opera made. I like how we needed to make a piece of music and listened to all our pieces together.”