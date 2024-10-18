England netball star Beth Cobden hosts masterclass at Kimbolton School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England netball ace, Beth Cobden, helped inspire young athletes during an exclusive netball masterclass at Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, on Monday 15th October.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist shared her expert skills and insight with students, offering them the unique opportunity to learn from one of the country’s top players.

Renowned for her tenacity and defensive prowess on the court, Cobden, in partnership with Edwin Doran Sports Tours, led two dynamic coaching sessions for mixed aged groups between 11am – 1pm, encouraging students to refine their skills and embrace teamwork. The day also included an engaging Q&A session where students gained valuable advice on balancing sport and education, as well as insights into the life of an elite athlete.

Cobden’s visit to the school aimed to motivate the next generation of netball players, helping young athletes to develop their skills and fuel their passion for the game.

Beth Cobden at Kimbolton School

Commenting, Chloe Essam, Head of Netball at Kimbolton School, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Beth Cobden to our school to share her love of sport with our students. Her knowledge and passion for netball were evident throughout the day and I’m certain her visit left a lasting impression on our students. It’s moments like these that encourage young people to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams. Thank you so much Beth.”