EE Home Presents: The Circus faces up to half term chaos

Half term is fast approaching and for many parents, school holidays can be equally as chaotic as memorable. It’s a time that can feel overwhelming for many with almost half of parents stating it’s difficult to juggle work with childcare.

Whilst many parents appreciate the opportunity the school holidays give them to create happy memories with their children, it’s also a time that sees an increase in sibling arguments (32%), endless snack re-stocking (46%) and bedtime routines going out the window (44%). For many (63%), the holidays can feel so overwhelming that they admit to hiding from their children just to get a few moments of peace and quiet.

This October half term, EE is here to help with the broadcast of EE Home Presents: The Circus, a spectacular and immersive performance that brings to life the chaos of the school holidays and shows how an EE connected home can bring calm to households across the country.

Following the live action performance which took place over the summer at HERE at Outernet, the show has been adapted for screen and is now available for all to watch on demand via EE’s YouTube Channel and will be available on EE TV from Friday 25th October. Featuring artists from Revel Puck Circus, the jaw dropping spectacle has been specially curated for young people aged 5-15 and their guardians or parents so the whole family can sit down and enjoy together.

EE believes technology can play a significant role in creating harmony in the household, a sentiment supported by parents with more than two fifths (45%) stating it helps their kids to learn new things, a further 43% believing that gaming develops creativity and over half (55%) suggesting watching TV is a great bonding experience.

With this in mind, EE Home has everything you need, all in one place, to transform chaos into calm this October half term with its portfolio of products and services, including:

EE TV: EE TV includes flexible content packages and a choice of hardware with the EE TV App on Apple TV 4K, alongside EE’s own set-top box range and a multi-room option, sure to keep the whole family happy. WiFi controls: Smart hubs that allow you to take full control of your home’s connectivity whilst enjoying fast, reliable speeds. Broadband: EE Full Fibre offers blistering speeds up to 1.6Gbps plus the ability to activate Work Mode and Game Mode to turbocharge the at-home experience. So, whether you’re a busy parent working from home or a gamer after a connection without interruptions, EE home broadband has you covered.Home Security: Offering 24/7 monitoring and unbreakable network security in one simple plan, home security with EE gives your family peace of mind knowing that your home is protected.

To further support families, EE also offers PhoneSmart, the first phone licence offering a free online programme that provides advice for young people and parents on how to navigate the digital world and stay safe online.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE said: “The school holidays can at times feel relentless for parents, with our research showing just how tricky it can be to juggle everyday life whilst keeping children entertained. Following the success of EE Home Presents: The Circus in the summer, we’re thrilled to make the show available for all families to enjoy together for free on our YouTube channel and EE TV.”

EE Home Presents: The Circus is now available to watch on demand via EE’s YouTube Channel and will be live on EE TV from Friday 25th October.

To find out more about what EE home can do for you, go to www.ee.co.uk/do-more-with-ee/home