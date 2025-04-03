Education Minister visits Peterborough school following new funding for school-based nurseries announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Peterborough are set to benefit from a major new initiative following an announcement of funding for 300 new or expanded school-based nurseries; creating thousands of childcare places across the country.

Following the announcement of the funding, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP visited Fulbridge Academy in Peterborough this week, alongside MP Andrew, to see on the of school’s benefiting from the initial phase of funding.

During her visit, the Minister met students, staff, and parents, including Hannah, a mother whose son attends Little Oak Nursery at the school.

Fulbridge Academy.

Reflecting on her visit, Minister Phillipson said: “For parents like Hannah, the nursery makes such a big difference; to see her son learn, thrive and really set up to succeed when he starts at school in September.

“School-based nurseries are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making sure that more children than ever before are ready for school.”

Starting this September, working parents across England will be eligible for 30 hours of government-funded childcare per week for children aged nine months up to school age, saving families up to £7,500 a year.

The first 300 schools will provide up to 6,000 new childcare places by converting classrooms into state-of-the-art early years spaces, with 4,000 places available by September and a further 2,000 later in the autumn.

This funding will focus on areas with limited childcare options — known as childcare deserts — ensuring more families can access affordable childcare while giving children the best start in life.

The announcement also includes free breakfast clubs in primary schools, with 750 schools set to launch these programmes later this month. These clubs will save families an additional £450 per year and ensure children start their day energised and ready to learn.

By placing nurseries within schools, the government aims to improve access to childcare, support parents returning to work, and give every child access to high-quality early education.

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: “It was great to have the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP back in Peterborough this week to meet students, staff & parents at Fulbridge Academy to help launch roll out of new school-based nurseries.

“I know from speaking to families across my constituency the need for high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t break the bank.

"Peterborough’s Fulbridge Academy shows how school-based nurseries can strengthen communities by placing early years education at the heart of schools, helping families thrive and ensuring children are ready for success when they start their school journey.”