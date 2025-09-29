Two drug dealers who supplied class As across Peterborough and Huntingdonshire have been ordered to pay back more than £125,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Police carried out a warrant in April 2021, in College Court, Sawtry, and arrested 34 year-old Joshua Longland, after receiving intelligence about drug dealing.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Benjamin Hollis, 42, was found to be working with Longland and officers used a warrant to search his home on Louthe Way, Sawtry. Inside was a block of cocaine, deal bags and a mobile phone containing messages about drug dealing between himself and Longland.”

In July 2024, Longland was sentenced to 27 months and Hollis was jailed for 21 months.

Following their sentencing, the Eastern Special Operation Unit’s (ERSOU) Proceeds of Crime Unit (POCA) launched a financial investigation which discovered the pair had benefitted by a total of £125,514.06 from their criminal conduct.

“A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing held at Peterborough Crown Court, on 18 September, ordered Hollis to repay his currently held cash and assets worth £35,557.59 within six months or face a further 15 months in prison, where he would still be required to repay the money.

“At another POCA hearing, on 22 September, at Cambridge Crown Court, Longland was ordered to repay his currently held cash and assets worth £89,956.47 within three months, or face a further 12 months in prison, where he would still be required to repay the money.”

Senior Financial Investigations Manager for POCU, Paul Fitzsimmons, said: “Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that offenders are stripped of their criminal earnings, this investigation has led to a successful outcome where two drug dealers are being ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains.”

Detective Sergeant Dominic Carminati, from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team, added: “Longland and Hollis were selling class A drugs across Peterborough and Huntingdonshire. Now, not only have they got a significant sentence, but they must also pay back their ill-gotten gains.

“We will continue to disrupt the supply of drugs in Cambridgeshire and tackle the associated criminality to ensure the safety of the residents of the county.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their communities is asked to contact police. Information from the public helps to build an intelligence picture and reduce drug related crime including violence, modern slavery and anti-social behaviour.