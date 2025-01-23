Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The headteacher says it will engage pupils in a fun and unique way

Planning permission has been granted for a Peterborough primary school to install a double decker bus within its grounds.

The bus will be used as a library for the children at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Tollgate, Bretton.

It will be located on a grass area just outside the main building and will house all of the school’s reading resources, freeing up space for further development within the school.

A double decker bus is to be installed at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Photo: NPS Property Consultants

Headteacher, Thomas Claxton, said: “We are really excited that this project has been approved by the council.

“We are looking forward to sharing a magical and exciting reading space for all of our children to enjoy and share with one another in an environment that is different and will engage them in a fun and unique way.

“The installation will also allow spaces within the existing school building to be utilised differently.

“One room will now become a full sensory room which will support all children, but particularly those with high-needs.

“The other space will become a meeting and training room, which will support our ongoing commitment to ensure high levels of support for our children.”

The only external work required at the school is the formation of a new ramped access from the existing path around the building into the new bus.

The bus, once in position, will be supported by sleepers underneath and will be drained of fluids to prevent future leaks.

Its engine will be retained so that it can be re-instated and driven off site when no longer required.