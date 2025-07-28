Detailed plans approved for new 420-pupil primary school and nursery in Peterborough

Construction will soon begin on a new primary school and nursery as part of a major residential development project in Peterborough.

The Great Haddon urban extension was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2015 and when finished will comprise 5,350 homes, three shopping centres, three primary schools, one secondary school and other facilities.

A reserved matters application for the first primary school and nursery on the Great Haddon development was approved on July 24, meaning construction can begin in late summer as planned.

The two-form entry nursery and primary school will serve the Great Haddon area, with the school taking 420 pupils (60 in each year group) and the nursery taking up to 50.

The new school will be located in Great Haddon to the south of Peterborough

The split-level building will include a number of classrooms, offices, a kitchen, main hall and welfare facilities.

A total of 50 staff will serve the primary school while 10 staff will serve the nursery.

The school will also have a multi use games area and a large playing field with an athletics track.

In May, the Hampton Academies Trust was appointed by the Department for Education as the trust which will operate the new primary school.

Dr Helen Price, executive headteacher of the Hampton Academies Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to delivering a fantastic school for the new community of Great Haddon.

“In the months before the school opens we will be holding information events for parents/carers and keeping the whole community updated about the progress of the building via our social media feeds.”

A total of 60 vehicle parking spaces will be provided for staff and visitors.

It will be the first school that the city council will deliver via the free school presumption route.

This means it will be a state-funded academy school independent of local authority control and will receive its funding directly from government.

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, previously said: “Peterborough is one of the country’s fastest growing cities and we are committed to ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place to meet the demands of a growing population which will need additional school places.”

The council will lead and fund the building of the school and work with Hampton Academies Trust to ensure its successful opening.

The build is expected to be complete by September 2026.

Elsewhere in Great Haddon, a reserved matters application was approved in June for 316 homes off the Yaxley Loop Road, now referred to as Lodge Way.

Out of the 316 homes to be built, 265 will be private market housing while 51 will be affordable. They will be a mixture of one to five-bedroom homes.