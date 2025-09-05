There have been celebrations at a Peterborough school after Ofsted praised them in their latest report.

Students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy are thriving in an academy where ambition, inclusion and opportunity go hand in hand, according to a the report.

Following its latest inspection, the academy has been rated ‘Outstanding’ for personal development and ‘Good’ across all other areas, with inspectors praising its commitment to equipping every student with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in life.

The report highlights the academy’s “diverse and rich” curriculum, high expectations and deep-rooted pastoral care, with students benefitting from expert teaching and a vibrant culture that values both academic and personal growth. This approach “ensures that every pupil can pursue their dreams”.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of this Ofsted outcome, which reflects the dedication and drive of our entire school community. From our staff and students to our families and Trust colleagues, everyone plays a part in making Bushfield the special place it is.

“Our ‘Outstanding’ rating for personal development is especially meaningful - it shows that our students are not only learning well but growing as individuals who are ready to make their mark on the world.”

There were a number of areas where inspectors praised the school.

In the report, they said: “Teachers are subject experts and know their subjects well... helping students “to remember the curriculum, so they can access new content confidently.”

Inspectors added: “The school excels in fostering students’ personal development through well- structured and continuously refined initiatives,” with “character development seamlessly integrated into the curriculum.”

The sixth form was also given praise, with the report saying: “The sixth form provides a vibrant and nurturing environment, offering a wide range of courses,” where “preparation across all of these areas mean that most students secure places at their preferred universities, including prestigious institutions,” while “a growing number pursue apprenticeships, showcasing the wide range of opportunities available.”

Rod Hughes, Education Director North and West Regions at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Ormiston Bushfield Academy. The report recognises the strength of its leadership, the quality of its education, and the inspiring environment it provides for all young people. It’s a proud moment for everyone involved.”

To read the report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/135980