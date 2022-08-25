Deepings School GCSEs: Best ever progress for school
The Deepings School has been left delighted this morning after its GCSEs results confirmed the school’s best ever progress.
The headline figures were that the percentage of students securing standard 9 – 4 passes in both English and Mathematics was as 64 percent and English and Mathematics results were 73 percent..
Among the top individual performers were:
Aman Tam, who produced a stellar performance, scoring grade 9 in English Language, Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography. He also achieved a grade 7 in English Literature and Grade 5 in Engineering.
Also:
- Elizabeth Selby (4 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7)
- Joseph Morza (3 x 9, 3 x 8, 1 x 7)
- Amy Wood (2 x 9, 5 x 8, 2 x 7)
- Rosie Gauntlett (3 x 9, 2 x 8, 4 x 7)
- Katie Marsh (4 x 9, 2 x 8, 1 x 7, 2 x 6)
- Lily Wood (3 x 9, 2 x 8, 2 x 7, 1 x 6, 1 x 5)
Students who made the most progress also included Maja Kieres, Sophie Thorpe, Alessia Padalino, Scott Miller, Holly Workman, Lucas Brown, Jody Whittaker and Freya Atkinson.
Richard Lord, Headteacher, was thrilled with this year’s set of GCSE results. He said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their successes this year.
"A huge amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these public examinations this year and the manner in which our students have approached this challenge has been fantastic.
"I would like to extend my thanks to the staff for giving so freely of their time to go the extra mile in support of our students. As with last week’s A’ Levels, the most pleasing aspect is that these results confirm the best ever progress at the Deepings School.”
Head of Year 11, Mr Smith, added: “It was wonderful to see so many happy, smiling faces today. Given the challenges that this cohort has faced over the past two years, we are all absolutely delighted with our students’ achievements. They have demonstrated outstanding resilience and independence and have worked really hard. I look forward to seeing many of them next year within the Sixth Form and I wish those moving onto pastures new all the best of luck.”