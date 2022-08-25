Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headline figures were that the percentage of students securing standard 9 – 4 passes in both English and Mathematics was as 64 percent and English and Mathematics results were 73 percent..

Among the top individual performers were:

Aman Tam, who produced a stellar performance, scoring grade 9 in English Language, Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography. He also achieved a grade 7 in English Literature and Grade 5 in Engineering.

Happy Deepings School pupils. Maddison Coles, Abigail Cox, Amber Goodall, Benjamin Burke, Katherine Petruzzi & Melissa Penazzi.

Also:

- Elizabeth Selby (4 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7)

- Joseph Morza (3 x 9, 3 x 8, 1 x 7)

- Amy Wood (2 x 9, 5 x 8, 2 x 7)

Katie Marsh & Elizabeth Selby.

- Rosie Gauntlett (3 x 9, 2 x 8, 4 x 7)

- Katie Marsh (4 x 9, 2 x 8, 1 x 7, 2 x 6)

- Lily Wood (3 x 9, 2 x 8, 2 x 7, 1 x 6, 1 x 5)

Students who made the most progress also included Maja Kieres, Sophie Thorpe, Alessia Padalino, Scott Miller, Holly Workman, Lucas Brown, Jody Whittaker and Freya Atkinson.

A very happy Aman Tam.

Richard Lord, Headteacher, was thrilled with this year’s set of GCSE results. He said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their successes this year.

"A huge amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these public examinations this year and the manner in which our students have approached this challenge has been fantastic.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the staff for giving so freely of their time to go the extra mile in support of our students. As with last week’s A’ Levels, the most pleasing aspect is that these results confirm the best ever progress at the Deepings School.”