Dedication to education: Peterborough pupil achieves 100% attendance throughout primary school years

A pupil with an “amazing attitude” to learning has been awarded for achieving 100% attendance throughout her school years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Tillbrook was not marked absent for one single day during her time at Nene Valley Primary School, in Peterborough.

The youngster, who has ambitions of training to become a doctor, is thought to be the only pupil at the school to have achieved such a feat of dedication to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time here at Nene Valley Primary and being a part of the school community, with my best friends, who have always supported me throughout my journey, which is why achieving 100% attendance was easy!

Lily Tillbrook with her special award for achieving 100% attendance throughout her primary school years.

"I am looking forward to secondary school as I want to be a doctor when I am older. I know I will need to keep working hard and stay at 100% attendance for as long as possible!”

Lily was given a special award at a leavers assembly, along with a certificate and Waterstones voucher.

A spokesperson for Nene Valley Primary commented: “Lily has been a valuable part of the Nene Valley Primary school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has an amazing attitude to school and life as she always has a smile on her face and is a great role model to those around her.

Nene Valley Primary

"We know that she will continue to be fantastic throughout her education and we are sure that she will go on to be a positive and important part for her secondary school!”

The Government says it is committed to tackling the issues that might cause some children to miss school unnecessarily. It says research found that “pupils who performed better both at the end of primary and secondary school missed fewer days than those who didn’t perform as well”.