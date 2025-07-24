Dedication to education: Peterborough pupil achieves 100% attendance throughout primary school years
Lily Tillbrook was not marked absent for one single day during her time at Nene Valley Primary School, in Peterborough.
The youngster, who has ambitions of training to become a doctor, is thought to be the only pupil at the school to have achieved such a feat of dedication to learning.
She said: “I have really enjoyed my time here at Nene Valley Primary and being a part of the school community, with my best friends, who have always supported me throughout my journey, which is why achieving 100% attendance was easy!
"I am looking forward to secondary school as I want to be a doctor when I am older. I know I will need to keep working hard and stay at 100% attendance for as long as possible!”
Lily was given a special award at a leavers assembly, along with a certificate and Waterstones voucher.
A spokesperson for Nene Valley Primary commented: “Lily has been a valuable part of the Nene Valley Primary school community.
"She has an amazing attitude to school and life as she always has a smile on her face and is a great role model to those around her.
"We know that she will continue to be fantastic throughout her education and we are sure that she will go on to be a positive and important part for her secondary school!”
The Government says it is committed to tackling the issues that might cause some children to miss school unnecessarily. It says research found that “pupils who performed better both at the end of primary and secondary school missed fewer days than those who didn’t perform as well”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.