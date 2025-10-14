Many families will have been visiting prospective schools over the past few weeks, as they try to narrow down their choice.
If your child was born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015 and lives in Peterborough, you need to apply for a Year 7 place at secondary school.
The deadline to apply is 31 October 2025 – but families won’t hear which school they have been offered a place at until March.
One of the things most will take into account is the latest Ofsted report for each school – which will give a greater insight into the curriculum at the school, and how it runs on a day to day basis.
The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at all the Ofsted reports for the 15 secondary schools in Peterborough – and here is what they said about each school.
For more information on how to apply for a school place, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school-in-year-7
Ofsted reports are accurate as of October 14 2025