Many families will have been visiting prospective schools over the past few weeks, as they try to narrow down their choice.

If your child was born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015 and lives in Peterborough, you need to apply for a Year 7 place at secondary school.

The deadline to apply is 31 October 2025 – but families won’t hear which school they have been offered a place at until March.

One of the things most will take into account is the latest Ofsted report for each school – which will give a greater insight into the curriculum at the school, and how it runs on a day to day basis.

The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at all the Ofsted reports for the 15 secondary schools in Peterborough – and here is what they said about each school.

For more information on how to apply for a school place, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school-in-year-7

Ofsted reports are accurate as of October 14 2025

1 . Secondary School Places The deadline for applications for secondary school places is October 31 Photo: wu - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Arthur Mellows Village College Arthur Mellows Village College was last inspected in May 2025. Inspectors said Quality of education was Good, Behaviour and attitudes were Outstanding, Personal development was Outstanding, Leadership and management was Outstanding and Sixth form provision was Outstanding Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . City of Peterborough Academy City of Peterborough Academy was last inspected by Ofsted in July 2024. Inspectors said the Quality of education was Good, Behaviour and attitudes were Good, Personal development was Good, and Leadership and management was Good Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales