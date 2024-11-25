Cygnets pre-school celebrates “Outstanding” Ofsted result with community celebration

Cygnets Pre-School, part of Family Action’s five early years settings in Peterborough, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded “Outstanding” in its latest Ofsted inspection.

This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional care, learning opportunities, and support provided by the dedicated team at Cygnets.

The exciting news was delivered by the pre-school’s very own town crier, Andy Wallman, who shared the results with parents and children in attendance. The announcement marked the start of a joyful celebration, with families and staff coming together to honour the achievement.

Children played a central role in the activities, enjoying face painting, a bubble machine, and other fun events. To make the day even more memorable, each child took home a specially made biscuit to commemorate the occasion.

Parents were eager to express their congratulations and gratitude to the team at Cygnets. One parent, Paulina Janczura, said: “Congratulations on the outstanding result! Your dedication and hard work are truly commendable, and this achievement reflects your commitment to excellence. Well done to the entire team.”

Kelly Hebdon, Cygnets Pre-School Supervisor, shared her pride in the achievement and appreciation for her team’s effort: “We are delighted to have been able to retain our previous Outstanding status. I am privileged to work with such a skilled and close-knit team; we are like a family and work together to make every child’s time at Cygnets really special. The inspection was a positive experience, and I am very proud of the result and everyone who played a part in our success.”

Cygnets Pre-School provides care and education for children aged 2-4 years, offering a nurturing environment where children can grow, learn, and thrive. It is one of five early years settings run by Family Action in Peterborough. The pre-school is committed to delivering enriching learning experiences tailored to the needs of young children while supporting parents and carers throughout their child’s formative years.

The recent Ofsted report praised Cygnets for its focus on creating a safe, engaging, and inclusive space for children, as well as the dedication of its staff in fostering strong developmental outcomes. The recognition underscores Family Action’s commitment to providing high-quality early years education and family support services across the UK.

The pre-school team believes this achievement belongs not only to the staff but also to the families and children who contribute to making Cygnets a truly special place. The award reinforces their mission to provide a positive, supportive environment for every child in their care.