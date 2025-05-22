Cricket legends shine at Kimbolton School’s PCA Legends Day

Kimbolton School’s much-anticipated PCA Legends Day proved to be a spectacular success, drawing in crowds of spectators for a day of world-class cricket, family fun and fundraising.

Held on Sunday, 18 May, the event saw the PCA England Legends triumph over the Old Kimboltonian XI team by 41 runs in an action-packed T20 match.

The Legends team boasted an all-star line-up, including former England internationals Mark Ramprakash, Devon Malcolm, Chris Tremlett, Paul Nixon, Mal Loye, Ali Brown, Samit Patel, Stuart Meaker and Alex Tudor.

Spectators were treated to thrilling on-field performances, complemented by a lively atmosphere off the pitch. The event featured family entertainment, a golf simulator, inflatable games, and both live and silent auctions. One of the day’s most unique experiences was the chance to share a meal with cricketing greats, creating unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.

PCA Legends Day at Kimbolton School

All proceeds from the day will go towards enhancing Kimbolton School’s sports facilities, helping to inspire and support future generations of athletes.

Alex Tudor, former England bowler and current Kimbolton School Cricket Coach, said: “Kimbolton School extends its heartfelt thanks to all the players, sponsors, guests and volunteers who made the day so memorable. The event not only showcased the enduring magic of cricket, but also united our community in support of the school’s sporting future.”

For more information about Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com