Council for Learning Outside the Classroom hosts annual National Conference at Weldon Village Academy

Corby, Northants, buzzed with energy on 14 November 2024, as the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom (CLOtC) hosted its annual National Conference at Weldon Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust.

Themed "Supporting Students to Thrive," the event attracted over 300 educators and LOtC practitioners from across the UK.

The conference featured ample networking opportunities, encouraging attendees to connect and share experiences. Dr Anne Hunt from CLOtC opened the event, followed by Martin Campbell from Meridian Trust, who highlighted the Trust's commitment to extending the boundaries of learning. He noted that all Secondary and Special schools within Meridian Trust, except the new Weldon Village Academy, now hold the LOtC Mark award, with Primary schools soon to be assessed. In the last year, over 3,500 students across 13 Meridian Trust schools participated in LOtC experiences

Thanks to CLOtC and sponsors like Canal & River Trust and Warner Bros. Studio Tour, students from Weldon Village Academy engaged in off-site activities at local education providers holding the LOtC Quality Badge. Groups from the school participated in various off-site activities at local education providers Grafham Water Centre and Nene Park Trust who both hold the LOtC Quality Badge.

Meridian Trust students sharing their experiences of learning outside the classroom

The morning discussion panel included Dr Modgil, Martin Campbell, Dr Sue Roffey, and Rhys Jones, who explored health, well-being, and empowering teachers to adopt diverse learning approaches. They collectively acknowledged LOtC's transformative power on multiple outcomes and its ability to apply the curriculum in context. Dr Radha Modgil discussed the vital connection between learning and student well-being, emphasising that LOtC fosters resilience.

The day’s highlight was a session where five Meridian Trust students shared their experiences from a residential programme with The Outward Bound Trust in Aberdovey. Their stories emphasised overcoming fear and forming new relationships. One student remarked, "I never would have had the confidence to speak in front of hundreds of people like this before."

Georgia White from the Royal Shakespeare Company led the second panel discussion on how LOtC develops skills and showcases various career paths. James Beighton (Skills Street) and Luke Bocock (NFER) discussed essential skills for future employers and LOtC's role in nurturing teamwork, communication, problem solving and critical thinking.

Throughout the day, 25 engaging workshops were conducted by experts across various LOtC sectors. Feedback from attendees highlighted the excellent organisation of the day and the impactful sessions.

Exhibitors and attendees at the conference

The conference concluded with attendees feeling inspired and equipped with strategies to implement LOtC initiatives in their schools. As Martin Campbell stated, "LOtC opens doors for our students and enriches their educational journeys beyond traditional classrooms."

The CLOtC National Conference 2024 reaffirmed the importance of experiential learning in supporting students' academic and personal growth.

For more information about CLOtC and future events, visit www.lotc.org.uk