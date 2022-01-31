Construction work on ‘modular’ buildings for new Peterborough primary school under way

Work on the new St John Henry Newman Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery in Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, started last year with staff from Eco Modular Buildings (EMB) commencing ground works and preparing foundations.

The school has proved controversial, as it will be a Roman Catholic school - the first to be built in the country for a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new school is starting to take shape

This week the first phase of installing 39 of the 109 modular sections that make up the school buildings got under way. The modules have already been constructed off-site at EMB’s Lean Manufacturing Facility in Hull before being transported to Hampton Water for installation.

Peterborough City Council said that the Modular delivery approach is the first of its kind for a Peterborough school and has many benefits including decreased waste, a reduced site period and reduced site traffic ensuring less disruption for local residents.

The remaining building modules will be transported to the site over the coming weeks. The school is set to open in September, for nursery, reception, year 1 and 2 children in the first year. The school will cater for 630 pupils when full and will be run by the Diocese of East Anglia.

Simon Rawson, Eco Modular Buildings Ltd, Founder and CEO, said: “This is an exciting project which we have been working collaboratively with Peterborough City Council, The Diocese of East Anglia and the Department for Education over the course of 2020/21, it’s exciting to be moving into the installation phase and we very much look forward to handing over a beautiful school ready for the first intake in September 2022. We’re certain the school will be enjoyed by young learners for many years to come.”

Helen Bates from the Diocese of East Anglia said “As the first brand new Catholic school to be built in the country for more than 10 years, this is an important and exciting project for Catholic education nationally and we are delighted to see construction progressing. St John Henry Newman will be a Catholic school serving its local community and we very much look forward to welcoming all children to our new school in September 2022”