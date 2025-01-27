Commemoration service and wreath laying held at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Cathedral hosted a poignant Commemoration Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony on to honour the legacy of Katharine of Aragon.

The event was led by The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough and drew a crowd of students, dignitaries, and members of the local community.

The ceremony at the historic cathedral featured heartfelt readings and prayers, with students from Jack Hunt School and other local schools participating actively.

Students delivered moving readings and joined a solemn procession to Katharine of Aragon’s tomb, where wreaths were laid in tribute.

Ruby and Milena from Jack Hunt School.

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher of Jack Hunt School said: “Our students were honoured to be invited to attend this poignant event and represent our school within the community.”

This annual event commemorates Katharine of Aragon, who died at Kimbolton, Cambridgeshire on January 7, 1536. By order of Henry VIII, she was laid to rest at Peterborough Abbey, now the city’s cathedral, where her tomb remains a site of historical and cultural significance.

The ceremony served as a fitting tribute to Katharine’s enduring legacy, fostering a sense of community and historical reflection among all who attended.