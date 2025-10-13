City unites to celebrate educational excellence at annual Muslim Council of Peterborough City Education Awards

This year’s Muslim Council of Peterborough (MCP) City Education Awards marked one of the most vibrant and inspiring celebrations yet at Jack Hunt Academy.

Now in its 11th year, the Peterborough City Education Awards are organised by the Muslim Council of Peterborough in partnership with the students from Jack Hunt Academy.

The ceremony recognises exceptional achievement, progress, charitable contributions, and community service among students from over 20 schools and academies across the city.

Welcoming over 200 attendees, including more than 100 students, alongside school leadership teams, teachers, parents, and community representatives, the event once again showcased Peterborough’s strong sense of unity, diversity, and pride in its young people.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust said: “This year’s awards highlighted the shared vision between the Muslim Council of Peterborough, Jack Hunt Academy, and the Keys Academies Trust, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in nurturing young talent and strengthening community bonds.”

Guest of honour, Donald MacLarty MBE, BEM, Chief Executive of the British Red Cross, who served as the event’s Chief Guest and commended the initiative for its community-led impact and inclusivity said: “It was truly inspiring to witness the unity and spirit of Peterborough in celebrating the achievements of its young people. The Education Awards are a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together to recognise and support one another.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher of Jack Hunt Academy said: “We are proud to host and support the MCP City Education Awards, a truly inspiring celebration of our city’s young people. The event reflects everything we value at Jack Hunt Academy: hard work, integrity, and kindness, and honouring the Trust's commitment to inclusivity. It’s an honour to recognise the achievements and contributions of students from across Peterborough in such a meaningful and unifying way.”

Year 12 Student, Aahil Yousaf from The King’s School Peterborough: “It is a real honour to receive this award from the Muslim Council of Peterborough. Their commitment to strengthening unity and togetherness in our community is truly inspiring. I dedicate this award of my attainment to my late grandfather, Haji Babu Mohammed Yousaf, who passed away during my GCSE exams. I know he would have been proud to see this moment.”

Since their inception in 2014, the awards have become a much-anticipated highlight of the city’s educational calendar, an inclusive celebration recognising students of all faiths and none, organised by the local community for the local community.

Dr Nawaz, Vice Chairman of the Muslim Council of Peterborough and Community Liaison Officer at Jack Hunt Academy, said: “The MCP Peterborough City Education Awards brought together schools, families, and community leaders to honour the achievements of young people across the city. Over 103 students were recognised for their excellence in education, personal development, community service, and charity work. The event showcased the dedication and talent of Peterborough’s students and the collaborative efforts of schools and organisations in supporting their success. The evening was a proud reflection of partnership, progress, and the promise of Peterborough’s young people.”

Student, Muhammad Hassan Tayyab of Jack Hunt Academy said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Progress and Attainment Award. This recognition means a lot to me and reflects the support and encouragement I’ve received from my teachers, family, and friends at Jack Hunt Academy as well as at Faizan e Madinah Mosque. I’m sincerely thankful to MCP for organising such an inspiring event that brings Peterborough community together to celebrate learning, perseverance, and success. Events like these motivate young people to keep striving for excellence and remind us of that education truly unites and empowers our community.”

The Muslim Council of Peterborough expressed its gratitude to Jack Hunt Academy for its ongoing partnership and for providing a welcoming and inclusive venue year after year.

“We are proud to work alongside Jack Hunt Academy in delivering this unique, city-wide celebration of success,” said Dr Nawaz. “Together, we continue to demonstrate that education, diversity, and community spirit are at the heart of Peterborough’s future.”

Mohammad Ayoub Choudhary, Chairman of Muslim Community of Peterborough said:“It is truly heartwarming to see so many talented students from different primary and secondary schools, madrasas, and school management teams come together under one roof to celebrate achievement and excellence. Our young generation represents the future of our community, and it is our mission at MCP to inspire, support, and equip them with the education and confidence they need to succeed. We will continue to recognize and celebrate the hard work and success of our students, as their accomplishments strengthen the entire community and set a shining example for others to follow.”