City of Peterborough Academy rated as inadequate as inspectors raise racism and homophobia concerns

A Peterborough school is set to appeal against it’s Ofsted rating, after inspectors said it was ‘inadequate.’

The City of Peterborough Academy, in Reeves Way, Peterborough, was given the rating by the inspectors after their visit in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the school’s quality of education was rated as ‘good,’ behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management were rated as ‘inadequate,’ while personal development was rated as ‘requires improvement.’ The overall rating was 'inadequate.’

City of Peterborough Academy

Offensive language ‘part of the school culture’ say inspectors

The report raises concerns about bullying, with inspectors saying: “Pupils do not feel free from bullying. They do not have confidence that staff will deal with bullying effectively. Many pupils do not report when bullying occurs.”

Inspectors added: “Pupils experience racist and homophobic language routinely in school. They do not report this as it is commonplace and part of the school culture."

Chief executive ‘perplexed’ by report

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, which runs the school, has said they disagree with the rating.

Mr Norrie said: “I am pleased that Ofsted has agreed with our view that the City of Peterborough Academy provides a Good quality of education for our pupils, as reflected in the strong outcomes in public examinations.

“However, I am perplexed by several inconsistencies within the report which have resulted in Inadequate judgements in other areas. These views are not shared by the Trust or Academy and as such, we put forward a robust challenge to this inspection and its outcome.

“It is disappointing that, despite our evidence to the contrary, Ofsted has upheld its initial assessment. That said, as always, we are focused on supporting the Academy and reaffirm our commitment to its improvement journey which will continue to build on the great work already underway – including supporting pupils as they continue to integrate back into school life following the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am confident that with the support of the Trust, colleagues and parents and carers, we will continue to drive forward these improvements with even greater momentum for the benefit of our pupils and the community we serve.”

A letter has been sent to parents of pupils at the school from principal Ben Pearce, and he said: “We do not believe this outcome accurately reflects the educational achievements or commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment that the City of Peterborough Academy upholds. Please be assured that despite this, we do take these findings incredibly seriously and will continue to do everything we can to provide the best and safest possible educational experience for all pupils and staff.”

Praise for school in report

The quality of education was praised in the report by inspectors, who said: “Pupils in school benefit from lessons that are well planned and build on their prior learning. Teachers are well trained to support pupils to do well in their learning. They plan appropriate activities that help pupils to learn the curriculum. Teachers use assessment well to identify and address quickly any gaps in pupils’ understanding.”