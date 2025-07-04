City of Peterborough Academy pupils selected for Royal Shakespeare Company’s National Playmaking Festival

Six talented pupils from City of Peterborough Academy have been chosen to take part in the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company’s National Playmaking Festival in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the direction of Ms Gillespie-Beal, Teacher of English, the group created a captivating ‘promenade’ performance of King Lear, reimagined against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Filled with espionage, secrets, and shifting allegiances, the immersive production led the audience through various performance spaces, creating a dynamic and unforgettable theatrical experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the creative process, the pupils worked closely with Royal Shakespeare Company professionals, including actors, directors, designers, stage managers, and movement specialists. Their dedication and emotional insight were highly praised by the Royal Shakespeare Company, who remarked that the pupils “found the feeling in the text and made the words their own.”

City of Peterborough Academy's performance of King Lear

“I am so proud of every one of these pupils. Their commitment, creativity, and passion were truly amazing to witness, and it has been a real honour to support them through this incredible experience with the RSC,” added Ms Gillespie-Beal.

The academy’s partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company continues to flourish. A larger group of pupils will soon showcase their interpretation of King Lear at the Regional Playmaking Festival, taking place on Tuesday 8th July at Ormiston Bushfield Academy.