City of Peterborough Academy celebrates retention of prestigious inclusion award

City of Peterborough Academy has retained its prestigious 'Flagship Status' from the Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) for the 4th consecutive year.

The Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) is a nationally recognised validation awarded to UK schools that demonstrate outstanding inclusive practices. Schools can earn three levels of recognition: the IQM Inclusive School Award, the IQM Centre of Excellence Award, and the highest honour, the IQM Flagship School Award. The Flagship Status is reserved for schools that continuously grow and innovate their inclusive practices in collaboration with other like-minded institutions. Since first becoming an IQM Inclusive School and an IQM Centre of Excellence in 2018, it is clear that City of Peterborough Academy has gone from strength to strength.

Principal, Nicola Treacy, expressed her pride, stating, “Retaining the Flagship Status for another year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff and students. It underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every student feels valued and supported.”

The academy's sustained success is built upon five strategic targets:

Staff and pupils at City of Peterborough Academy

Establishment of the Core Commitments for Children (CCC): Throughout the autumn term, the CCC has been a dynamic and integral part of the school, with regular meetings and active participation from students and staff. This collaborative approach ensures that the CCC’s work is well-understood and valued within the school community.

Feedback Mechanisms: The CCC provides regular feedback to the Personal, Social, Health, and Economic (PSHE) education and Personal Development Lead through various channels, including the ‘You Said, We Did’ document, assemblies, and feedback sessions.

Celebration and Awareness Events: The academy hosts numerous events celebrating diversity and inclusion, such as Pride Month and culture days. These events have been enthusiastically received, showcasing the school’s rich cultural diversity and commitment to inclusivity.

Student Leadership Opportunities: With over 120 student leaders from a student body of 866, the academy offers a wide range of leadership roles. These roles include ambassadors, members of various student groups, and participants in clubs and activities. This engagement fosters a sense of responsibility and pride among students.

Community Engagement: The academy aims to strengthen these connections in the coming year, focusing on community mentoring, raising aspirations, and creating a community hub for cultural events.

Looking ahead, the academy has outlined the next steps for their Flagship Project, focusing on deeper community engagement. This includes:

Community Mentoring: Leveraging local community members to support in-school mentoring, particularly using home languages.

Raising Aspirations: Hosting inspirational talks from community members to motivate and guide students.

Community Hub: Organising Roma cultural and heritage events at the school to celebrate and share cultural traditions.

“We are committed to continuing the excellent work of the CCC and expanding our engagement with parents, carers, and the wider community,” added Nicola Treacy. “Our goal is to create a supportive network that enriches the educational experience for all our students.”

City of Peterborough Academy remains steadfast in its mission to provide an inclusive, supportive, and enriching educational environment, ensuring every student thrives and reaches their full potential.