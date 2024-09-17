City of Peterborough Academy celebrates positive Ofsted inspection highlighting significant progress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Peterborough Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is delighted to share feedback from its recent Ofsted inspection, which highlights the school’s remarkable progress and commitment to fostering a positive learning environment. The report praises the school for creating a culture where respect, achievement, and a sense of community are central to pupils’ experience at school.

The Ofsted report highlights that the changes implemented since the previous inspection have been warmly welcomed by pupils, who "enjoy learning within a culture where respectful interactions have become the norm." It further notes that "pupils are happy in school. They feel safe, cared for and valued." The report commends the school’s high standards for behaviour and academic achievement, recognising the hard work and resilience pupils demonstrate when facing challenging tasks.

Principal of City of Peterborough Academy, Nicola Treacy, expressed pride in the report’s findings, stating: "This inspection is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. Our unwavering belief that every pupil can reach their full potential is paying off. I’m incredibly proud of our pupils, who have embraced this culture of respect and hard work. They continue to rise to the challenge, and their high-quality work and positive attitudes reflect the progress we are making as a school."

One of the key findings from the report acknowledges that pupils benefit from "the school’s unwavering belief that everyone can achieve the highest peaks of success." This belief has fostered an environment where "pupils take great pride in their school and in one another," cultivating a strong sense of tolerance and respect among students from diverse backgrounds. Pupils are praised for celebrating each other’s successes, which has strengthened bonds and created a strong sense of community.

Pupils celebrating recent Ofsted report at City of Peterborough Academy

In her response, Nicola Treacy added: “Our pupils not only excel in the classroom but also in their relationships with each other. It’s wonderful to see their enthusiasm for learning mirrored by their eagerness to support their friends and celebrate each other’s successes.”

The report also commended the school’s ambitious curriculum, which aims to provide a broad and balanced education for all students, with Key Stage 4 pupils encouraged to select subjects that align with their future ambitions. Inspectors praised how “the school has developed a curriculum that is ambitious for all pupils” and how teachers help students connect new knowledge to what they already know, supporting deeper understanding across a range of subjects.

Inspectors noted that “pupils with SEND are well supported,” stating that the school quickly identifies individual needs and employs detailed plans to adapt learning. This approach helps pupils overcome barriers, build confidence, and progress through the curriculum alongside their peers. Pupils with SEND are actively involved in all aspects of school life, including participating in whole-school productions.

The academy is proud of the improvements in behaviour and attitudes since the last inspection. Pupils now enjoy learning in a "typically calm and respectful environment" where disruptions are rare. The school’s efforts to address inappropriate language and promote a culture of respect have been successful and further work is being done to fully embed these values.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, congratulated the school on its achievements: "This is a fantastic outcome for City of Peterborough Academy. The dedication of the staff and leadership team, working in partnership with the Trust, has rapidly improved the quality of education provided to pupils. We are particularly proud of the school’s emphasis on creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment. The ambition for all pupils to succeed both academically and personally is clear, and I am confident that the school will continue to go from strength to strength."

The school was also praised for its broad range of extracurricular activities, with pupils keen to represent the school in sports and cultural events. Pupils eagerly take on leadership responsibilities, such as becoming mental health ambassadors, which helps them feel connected to the school and understand the importance of contributing to the community.

Looking to the future, City of Peterborough Academy remains dedicated to continuing its journey of improvement, ensuring that all students have access to the highest-quality education in a supportive and respectful environment.

The full Ofsted report can be read here.