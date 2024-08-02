City nursery holds first graduation ceremony to 'highlight achievements and growth'

By Gemma Gadd
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
Young nursery graduates Ariella, Logan and Amal.placeholder image
Young nursery graduates Ariella, Logan and Amal.
The graduation ceremony featured a showcase of the children’s talents

Children at a Peterborough nursery got a taste of future academic success when they donned caps and gowns for a special graduation ceremony.

Thorpe Nursery, part of Thorpe Primary School, recently celebrated the first graduation of its nursery class with a ceremony that aimed to highlight the children's achievements and growth over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the nursery, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), said: “Attended by parents, staff, and special guests, they all gathered to honour the young graduates in a ceremony that featured a delightful showcase of the children's talents, including songs, dances, and story re-tellings. A slideshow of photographs captured throughout the year was also displayed, eliciting smiles and fond memories from the audience.”

Dr Ian Young presents Nathaasha with her certificate and gift.placeholder image
Dr Ian Young presents Nathaasha with her certificate and gift.

Each child was given a graduation certificate and gift from Dr Ian Young, CEO of PKAT, which manages the school located in Netherton, West Peterborough.

Following the formalities, families enjoyed opportunities for photographs and refreshments.

Miss Joyce, Nursery class teacher, commented: "We are very proud of our Nursery children; we have had lots of fun learning through play and through a range of real-life experiences."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miss Anderson, the Head Teacher of Thorpe Primary School, added: "We were delighted to celebrate the children’s graduation with their families, and we look forward to welcoming them into Reception in September. As one of the few primary schools in Peterborough with a maintained Nursery, we are very lucky to be able to offer high-quality early education, with children’s school journey starting from three years old."

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice