City nursery holds first graduation ceremony to 'highlight achievements and growth'
Children at a Peterborough nursery got a taste of future academic success when they donned caps and gowns for a special graduation ceremony.
Thorpe Nursery, part of Thorpe Primary School, recently celebrated the first graduation of its nursery class with a ceremony that aimed to highlight the children's achievements and growth over the past year.
A spokesperson for the nursery, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), said: “Attended by parents, staff, and special guests, they all gathered to honour the young graduates in a ceremony that featured a delightful showcase of the children's talents, including songs, dances, and story re-tellings. A slideshow of photographs captured throughout the year was also displayed, eliciting smiles and fond memories from the audience.”
Each child was given a graduation certificate and gift from Dr Ian Young, CEO of PKAT, which manages the school located in Netherton, West Peterborough.
Following the formalities, families enjoyed opportunities for photographs and refreshments.
Miss Joyce, Nursery class teacher, commented: "We are very proud of our Nursery children; we have had lots of fun learning through play and through a range of real-life experiences."
Miss Anderson, the Head Teacher of Thorpe Primary School, added: "We were delighted to celebrate the children’s graduation with their families, and we look forward to welcoming them into Reception in September. As one of the few primary schools in Peterborough with a maintained Nursery, we are very lucky to be able to offer high-quality early education, with children’s school journey starting from three years old."