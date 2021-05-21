Charges for Peterborough sixth formers to use council-provided transport increased again

Peterborough City Council has raised the price for an annual pass from £530 to £600 for city students aged 16 to 25 attending school or college inside or outside of Peterborough.

Discretionary seats have also gone up from £100 per half term to £115.

Discretionary seats are for Post-16 students who are not entitled to transport assistance but want to purchase a spare seat on transport contracted by the council.

This is the second successive year there has been a price increase after last year the cost of an annual pass rose from £460 to £530, with discretionary seats rising from £87.50 per half term to £100.

The council said: “The increase in the parental contribution is to bring this in line with neighbouring local authorities including Cambridgeshire County Council.”

Assistance with the cost of transport is provided by the council for post-16 students who are living in Peterborough and are enrolled on a full time course.

The distance between the family home and the ‘nearest appropriate centre’ must be five miles or more, or three miles or more for students in receipt of accepted benefits.

Students with an Education, Health and Care Plan, or with exceptional physical, sensory or medical needs that have a significant impact upon their ability to travel, may be considered eligible for transport assistance as well.

Applications can be made by visiting http://www.peterborough.gov.uk/schooltransport or calling 01733 317455.

Applications must be received by July 31 to ensure transport will be in place for September.

Enquiries can be made by emailing: [email protected], or by post at:

Passenger Transport Operations Team

Peterborough City Council

Ground Floor

Sand Martin House

Bittern Way

Fletton Quays

Peterborough