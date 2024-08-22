Celebrations for GCSE students at Queen Katharine Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was excitement in the air as Queen Katharine Academy’s GCSE students, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), collected their exam results this morning.

Both staff and students were delighted with the excellent progress that has been made, and which was reflected in many of the top individual grades the students collected.

Some of the academy’s student successes include: Travis Bendall, who attained 9 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Maths, as well as Grade 8 in Physics and Grade 7 in History, English Literature, Chemistry and Art.

Yana Chamapiwa, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Biology, as well as Grade 8 in Physics, Maths, English Language and Chemistry and Grade 7 in Spanish and English Literature.

QKA students Sanaya, Yana and Rosie celebrate their GCSE results

Sanaya Weerasuriya, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in English Literature, as well as Grade 8 in Physics and Grade 7 in History, Sociology, Chemistry and Biology.

Rhys Westley, who attained 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Physics, as well as Grade 8 in Maths and Grade 7 in History, Sociology, Chemistry and English Language.

Martyna Zwierzynska, who attained 11 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in Polish, as well as Grade 8 in English Literature and Art and Grade 7 in Biology and Grade 6 in Physics, Maths, Computer Science and Chemistry.

Philip Masterson, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “Many of our GCSE students have achieved excellent results across a range of subjects. We are very proud of their attitude and achievements. They have demonstrated their commitment and drive during their time at QKA, and they deserve the progress they have made.

Gerson, Anh, Abdullah, Darren, Simas and Kieron proudly collected their GCSE results this morning

“Our students began their GCSE studies from a wide variety of different starting points, and I’d like to thank our dedicated teaching and support teams at QKA for their relentless passion and enthusiasm for helping all our students achieve their potential. Our mission at QKA is to always have a culture of high aspirations and attainment, and we are passionate about providing inclusive and accessible education for every student.

“Queen Katharine Academy recently won ‘School of the Year’ in the UK Social Mobility Awards, for our work in encouraging students to achieve their personal and career goals, and our students’ achievements today are a reflection of this ethos.

“I’d also like to thank the students’ families who have encouraged and nurtured them through their GCSE courses. We look forward to welcoming back the students who are continuing their education in our incredibly popular Sixth Form in September, and to those who are moving on to the next exciting stage of their education journey.”

For more information about Queen Katharine Academy, please visit https://www.qka.education.