Celebrations at Werrington Primary School as Ofsted give 'Good' rating

Inspectors praise staff and pupils at school

There have been celebrations at a Peterborough primary school after Ofsted handed them a Good rating in their latest inspection.

Inspectors said ‘Werrington Primary School is a happy place to learn, where everyone is respected’ when they made their visit at the end of last term.

The report has now been published – and the school has been celebrating, and looking forward to the future, as a result.

There have been big smiles at Werrington Primary School

Head teacher Rachel Simmons said: “Werrington Primary School is looking forward to building on this success and are striving to continue to provide an exceptional education for all our pupils.”

In the report, the inspectors said: “Pupils behave well and show high levels of engagement and interest in lessons. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong. Pupils are confident to share their worries with staff. Pupils enjoy the fun activities and experiences that teachers plan for them.”

The inspectors also praised the school’s focus on reading, saying: “Reading is a priority in this school. Leaders understand the different needs of all pupils and are ambitious for everyone to be a fluent reader as soon as possible. From Reception, routines are quickly established. Reading for pleasure is at the heart of the school. Pupils regularly visit the school library and enjoy listening to staff read to them daily. They enjoy the reading shed, which pupils can access during breaktimes and lunchtimes.”

The school was given some areas to work on, with inspectors saying: “In some subjects, the school has not set out clearly what it wants pupils to know and learn. This means that teachers do not know the core knowledge that pupils need to know and that they need to build on to progress through the curriculum. As a result, pupils’ knowledge is not secure, and they struggle to connect prior learning to new learning.”

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust which runs the school, expressed her delight at the news, saying: “I'm thrilled that the wonderful learning that takes place at Werrington Primary School has been recognised. The staff are really hard working and caring and want all children to achieve their very best."