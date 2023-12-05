Celebrations at Warmington Primary School as Ofsted deliver glowing report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been celebrations at school near Peterborough after it was rated as ‘Good’ in all areas.

Ofsted inspectors visited Warmington School in October – and now the report has revealed the school has retained it’s Good rating.

Ed Carlyle, Executive Headteacher of the Unity of Titchmarsh, Warmington and Nassington Schools, paid tribute to the staff and pupils at the school, saying: “I am

There have been celebrations following the Ofsted report

delighted with the report and the wonderful comments about the school and all it continues to achieve. The pupils were an absolute credit to the school during the

inspection, as they always are, and the report rightly captures the fantastic work being done each and every day by the dedicated and hugely talented staff here at

Warmington.”

Jane Davies, Chair of Governors, added that she was ‘extremely proud’ of the children and staff at Warmington School and this well-deserved recognition of their

hard work and dedication in creating a warm and supportive learning environment.

She said: “The report outlines the successes of the school and says that ‘the school has worked with commitment to ensure that pupils achieve well.”

Inspectors said the school retained it’s good rating by developing an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.’ It also says that ‘the school enriches the curriculum well. For example, there is a focus on inclusive, competitive sports. Pupils enjoy taking on different roles of responsibility, such as being a sports leader, a school council member and reading and play buddies.’

Ofsted reported on the Early Years provision in the Robins Nest nursery and Hedgehogs Reception class, noting that ‘children in the early years benefit from

warm and nurturing relationships. The setting encourages children to explore and lead their own learning. The environment is rich in vocabulary, which supports

children to develop their reading and writing.’

The report also notes that ‘pupils are happy at this small and welcoming school. Pupils enjoy school and attend well. They say that teachers are kind and lessons are fun.’

The school’s report is now available on the Ofsted website. Tours and visits for prospective parents are always available and contact details can be found on the