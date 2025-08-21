Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE results

There was excitement in the air today at Thomas Deacon Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust as Year 11 students collected their GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students, families and staff gathered to celebrate a host of impressive achievements. Early results show many these young people have exceeded expectations, with outstanding individual performances across a wide range of subjects.

Among the stand-out successes are:

Sabine Bakova, who achieved seven Grade 9s and a Distinction *.

Summer Iqbal, who achieved one Grade 9 and seven Grade 8s.

David Yu, who achieved three Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.

Rimisha Zaman, who achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7.

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Thomas Deacon Academy

Emily Gaunt, Principal of Thomas Deacon Academy said: “Once again, our GCSE students have made us incredibly proud with their brilliant exam results. Many have exceeded expectations after making outstanding progress in their courses. It is wonderful to see them reap the rewards of their hard work on this milestone day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our academy values include courage, commitment and confidence, and our students have certainly displayed these throughout their two years of study. I’d like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication and the students’ families for their encouragement and support.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to our excellent Sixth Form and, for those who are moving on, we wish them every success for a bright and successful future.”

Across the academy, staff were on hand to help students plan their next steps, whether continuing their studies at TDA Sixth Form or exploring apprenticeships and work opportunities.