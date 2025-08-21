Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE results

By Natasha Parkinson
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:16 BST
Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE resultsplaceholder image
Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE results
There was excitement in the air today at Thomas Deacon Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust as Year 11 students collected their GCSE results.

Students, families and staff gathered to celebrate a host of impressive achievements. Early results show many these young people have exceeded expectations, with outstanding individual performances across a wide range of subjects.

Among the stand-out successes are:

  • Sabine Bakova, who achieved seven Grade 9s and a Distinction *.
  • Summer Iqbal, who achieved one Grade 9 and seven Grade 8s.
  • David Yu, who achieved three Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.
  • Rimisha Zaman, who achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7.
GCSE Results Day 2025 at Thomas Deacon Academyplaceholder image
GCSE Results Day 2025 at Thomas Deacon Academy

Emily Gaunt, Principal of Thomas Deacon Academy said: “Once again, our GCSE students have made us incredibly proud with their brilliant exam results. Many have exceeded expectations after making outstanding progress in their courses. It is wonderful to see them reap the rewards of their hard work on this milestone day.

“Our academy values include courage, commitment and confidence, and our students have certainly displayed these throughout their two years of study. I’d like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication and the students’ families for their encouragement and support.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to our excellent Sixth Form and, for those who are moving on, we wish them every success for a bright and successful future.”

Across the academy, staff were on hand to help students plan their next steps, whether continuing their studies at TDA Sixth Form or exploring apprenticeships and work opportunities.

