Celebrations at Sir Harry Smith Community College with another year of strong A-level results

Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College, part of Aspire Learning Trust, is proud to celebrate another year of exceptional A-level results, marking a significant milestone in the academic journeys of their students.

This year’s achievements exemplify the hard work, resilience, and determination shown by the school’s young people, supported every step of the way by the dedicated staff.

Tim Smith, Assistant Principal and Director of Sixth Form at Sir Harry Smith Community College, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our students this year. They have faced challenges with determination and embraced every opportunity to learn and grow. These results reflect their commitment and the tireless dedication of our staff, who have gone above and beyond to support them.

"Each and every one of our students should feel proud of what they have accomplished. We wish them the very best as they embark on the next stage of their lives, confident that the skills, knowledge, and values they have developed here will serve them well in whatever route they choose.”

Notable performers:

Emogen achieved grades A*, A, A and is going on to read Sociology at the University of Manchester

Ciara achieved grades A*, A, A and is going on to read Psychology at Anglian Ruskin University.

Lewis achieved grades A, A, A and is going on to study Medicine at St Andrews

Lewis achieved grades A*, B, B and is going on to read German and Linguistics at the University of Oxford

Dawn White, Principal of Sir Harry Smith Community College, added: “I am immensely proud of the determination and commitment our students have shown. This year’s success is not just about grades - it’s about the personal growth, perseverance, and ambition demonstrated by every student.

“From those progressing to university, higher-level apprenticeships, or further training, to those stepping directly into the world of work, we are immensely proud of the diverse and exciting paths our students are choosing to take.”

Dawn continued: “On behalf of all the staff, I want to wish each of our students the very best as they take their next steps, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, or the world of work.”

Rachel Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Aspire Learning Trust said: “I am proud of Sir Harry Smith Community College’s Year 13 students. Through their consistent effort and ambition, they have truly embodied our value of ‘Aspiration and Achievement for All.’ I’m excited to see the great things they will go on to achieve in the years ahead.”